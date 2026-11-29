LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Karlsson scored three goals to move into second place on Vegas’ career points list, helping the Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 on Saturday.

Karlsson has 418 points with Vegas, one more than Jonathan Marchessault. Captain Mark Stone took over the franchise lead on Nov. 20 but was ruled out Saturday.

Trevor Connelly, Victor Olofsson and Tomas Hertl also scored as Vegas bounced back from a 4-1 loss at San Jose on Friday night. The Golden Knights improved to 3-0-0 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

Juraj Slafkovský and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal, which lost its fourth straight. The Canadiens fell 6-0 at Colorado on Wednesday and have scored six goals during the skid.

LIGHTNING 2, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam O’Reilly and Gage Goncalves both scored a goal and Tampa Bay beat Florida to snap a season-worst three-game losing streak.

Andrei Vasilevskiy got the win in net for the Lightning with 16 saves, extending his streak of giving up no more than two goals to five games.

Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida, which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end. It was the 700th career game for Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk.

The Lightning never trailed — Goncalves’ goal late in the first made it 1-0 and O’Reilly scored with 6:32 left in the second to make it 2-1 — but the win may have come at a cost, since Tampa Bay lost right wing Nikita Kucherov with 4:27 left in the second.

PREDATORS 3, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist as Nashville extended their point streak to four games with a win over Detroit.

Steven Stamkos and Nils Hoglander also scored for Nashville, which is 3-0-1 in its last four, including a 6-5 shootout loss to the Utah Mammoth on Friday. Justus Annunen made 32 saves.

Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who had a two-game win streak halted. John Gibson made 18 saves, one night after shutting out the Columbus Blue Jackets.

DEVILS 2, JETS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves in his first start against his former team to help New Jersey beat Winnipeg for their fourth straight victory.

Hellebuyck was selected the game’s No. 1 star and improved to 10-1 with the Devils since they acquired him from Winnipeg late month for Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws, Nick Bjugstad and two draft picks.

Jack Hughes and Arseny Gritsyuk scored for New Jersey.

Cole Perfetti scored for Winnipeg, which lost for only the third time in its past 13 games. The Jets played without No. 1 defenseman Josh Morrissey, who was a late scratch after taking warmups.

Daws made 28 saves in his first game back in New Jersey since the trade. He beat the Devils on Nov. 10 in Winnipeg.

RANGERS 1, FLAMES O

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Laba scored his first goal of the season early in the third period and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves as New York beat Calgary.

Laba beat Flames netminder Dustin Wolf on a breakaway at 3:48 of the third for his first goal in New York’s 26th game. The struggling center, playing his 100th career game, hadn’t scored since March 14.

The Rangers held on to break a three-game losing streak and improve to 10-3-0 at Madison Square Garden.

Calgary was coming off Friday’s 5-3 loss to the Devils in Newark, New Jersey. The Flames are 1-4-1 in their last six games.

PENGUINS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2 (OT)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hendrix Lapierre scored with 1:25 left in overtime and Pittsburgh rallied to beat Toronto..

Erik Karlsson sent a pass to Lapierre, who was alone in front of the net when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky to give Pittsburgh wins in consecutive games for the first time since beating Florida and Nashville on Oct. 22 and 24.

Pittsburgh’s Tommy Novak forced overtime when he scored with 49.6 seconds left in regulation. Sidney Crosby put a shot on goal and Novak poked it in from the top of the crease.

Kris Letang scored on the power play for Pittsburgh. He has goals in back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 12-14, 2024. Arturs Silovs made 15 saves for his first win since Oct. 24.

John Tavares and Darren Raddysh scored power-play goals for Toronto, and Bobrovsky stopped 38 shots in his first start since Nov. 17.

HURRICANES 3, SENATORS 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho opened the scoring with a goal on the first shift and Carolina held on to beat Ottawa to win their fourth game in a row.

Nicolas Deslauriers and Jaccob Slavin scored as the Hurricanes stretched their points streak to nine games (8-0-1). Pyotr Kochetkov made 11 of his 23 saves in the third period.

Shane Pinto and Stephen Halliday scored for the Senators, but Ottawa was left without a point for only the second time in its last 12 games. Jordan Spence had two assists. Samuel Ersson, in his first outing since Nov. 19, stopped 34 shots.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Carolina eliminated the Senators in the first round of last spring’s Eastern Conference playoffs on the way to winning the Stanley Cup.

CAPITALS 4, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iyla Protas, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Anthony Beauvillier and Boone Jenner all scored as Washington beat St. Louis.

Ryan Leonard recorded two assists and goalie Clay Stevenson picked up his second win of the season for Washington (12-12-0), which had lost six of its last seven games, including a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday.

Pavel Buchnevich scored the lone goal for St. Louis (14-10-3), which had won five of its last six and seven of its last nine games. The Blues’ lone loss in the previous six games came in a shootout at the New York Islanders on Wednesday. St. Louis fell to 9-4-1 at home.

Protas scored his third goal of the season just 32 seconds into the game off a rebound of a shot by Martin Fehervary. The goal was assisted by Fehervary and Leonard. The assist extended Leonard’s point streak to eight games.

ISLANDERS 2, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ilya Sorokin has been a nemesis for the Flyers in his career, and he continued that by backstopping New York to a victory over Philadelphia.

Sorokin made 21 saves and was especially strong in the third period, making a handful of big stops down the stretch to secure the win. It was Sorokin’s 13th career victory against Philadelphia, his most against any team in the NHL, five of which have been shutouts.

He looked like he was going to notch a sixth shutout, but Philadelphia got a goal from Cam York with 3:40 to play to post the only goal for the Flyers, who have dropped two of three.

The Islanders have registered at least a point in nine of 11 games.

Joseph Woll made 24 saves in the loss for Philadelphia which has dropped two of three.

STARS 7, MAMMOTH 4

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson had two goals and matched a season high with four points, and Mikko Rantanen added two goals as Dallas beat Utah.

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen had a goal and a career-high five points, and Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist after being honored before the game for registering his 1,000th career point for the Stars. Tyler Seguin added a late empty-net goal and Jake Oettinger stopped 34 shots for his 14th win, tied for second among NHL goaltenders.

The Stars avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Robertson, who leads Dallas with 15 goals and 33 points, has four goals and seven points in the last two games.

_____