Katoto sparks a 6-0 rout as OL Lyonnes crushes Juventus to go top of Women's Champions League

OL Lyonnes routed Juventus 6-0 for another high-scoring Women’s Champions League victory that moved it to the top of the table Wednesday ahead of Barcelona’s blockbuster match against Arsenal.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto netted the first two goals in another commanding performance for last season's runner-up, which has now scored 20 goals and conceded none after four matches in the league phase.

Lyonnes moved two points ahead of defending champion Barcelona , which hosts 2025 winner Arsenal on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Juventus managed to hold Lyonnes at bay for the first half hour but the French side’s waves of attacking pressure paid off when Katoto bundled in the ball in the 31st minute.

And Katoto — the competition’s leading scorer — doubled her side’s advantage four minutes later, coolly slotting the ball under Juventus goalkeeper Daniëlle de Jong and into the far bottom corner.

Melchie Dumornay curled in a third before the break following a terrific backheeled pass from Tabitha Chawinga.

Katoto thought she had completed her hat trick early in the second half but it was ruled out for offside.

Lily Yohannes and substitute Korbin Shrader extended Lyonnes’ lead late on and eight-time Champions League winner Wendie Renard capped a fine performance in stoppage time, bundling in the rebound after her Panenka-style penalty was saved by De Jong.

Leuven still waiting for first win

OH Leuven thought it was heading for its first win of this Champions League when Jada Conijnenberg headed in a cross in the 79th minute.

But Simone Boye Sørensen leveled for HB Køge less than three minutes later and the match ended 1-1.

Benfica’s match against Austria Vienna was postponed until Thursday following a red weather alert issued by the Portuguese government due to the severe conditions brought by Storm Charles.

The league phase, in its second year, has 18 teams competing over six matchdays. The top four advance directly to the quarterfinals and the clubs finishing between fifth and 12th compete in knockout-phase playoffs in February.

The final will be played in Poland’s national stadium in Warsaw in late May.

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