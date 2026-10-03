Keelon Russell accounts for 4 TDs as No. 7 Alabama routs No. 16 Mississippi State 56-23

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Keelon Russell passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns to go with another TD rushing, and No. 7 Alabama routed 16th-ranked Mississippi State 56-23 on Saturday in a matchup of previously unbeaten teams.

Trae'shawn Brown ran for two touchdowns, Rico Scott caught two scoring passes and Dijon Lee Jr. returned an interception 30 yards for a score during a game that saw Alabama (5-0, 3-0 SEC) reinforce its credentials as contenders.

Alabama outgained Mississippi State (4-1, 2-1) 179-18 in yards rushing in its 17th straight victory in the series — the last seven by 23 or more points.

The game featured two of college football's most dynamic quarterbacks this season, but the mobility of the Bulldogs' Kamario Taylor appeared limited by an ankle injury last week and he struggled Saturday. His early fumble and two interceptions set up Alabama touchdown drives.

Taylor was sacked five times and pulled from the game with the Bulldogs down by 26 early in the fourth quarter.

Leading Bulldogs receiver Anthony Evans III had 12 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns, one of his team's few bright spots.

What was widely seen as the biggest game at Davis Wade Stadium since Dak Prescott starred at QB for the Bulldogs more than a decade ago started poorly for Mississippi State.

Taylor's first two turnovers put the Bulldogs in a 14-0 hole less than seven minutes into the first quarter.

He fumbled five plays into the opening possession when the ball slipped from his throwing hand on an apparent pump fake near midfield and Alabama's London Simmons recovered.

That led to Ryan Coleman-Williams' 15-yard touchdown on Russell's short pass to the right flat. Taylor's next pass resulted in Lee's pick-6.

Taylor finished with 258 yards and three TDs passing, including an 11-yard score to Zion Riggins that pulled the Bulldogs to 21-14 in the second quarter.

But Alabama responded again with Brown's 7-yard scoring run, capping an 88-yard drive highlighted by Russell's third-down completions of 50 yards to Lotzeir Brooks and 22 yards to Coleman-Williams.

Brooks finished with four catches for 96 yards.

Takeaways

Alabama: Russell continued to improve his Heisman Trophy credentials by playing with composure amid the usual din of ringing cowbells at Mississippi State. He avoided turnovers and had several clutch completions on third down — including connections of 39 and 50 yards, and his touchdown pass to Scott.

Mississippi State: Top running back Fluff Bothwell, who entered the game nursing a lower-body injury, carried the ball only once for 1 yard on the Bulldogs' opening series and watched the second half with a boot on his left foot. Bothwell had entered the game with 402 yards and three TDs rushing.

Up next

Alabama: Hosts No. 2 Georgia next Saturday.

Mississippi State: Has a bye before visiting No. 11 LSU on Oct. 17.

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