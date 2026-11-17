Winter is coming, bringing with it cold temperatures and shorter days, and that means the lettuce patch is winding down .

But with just a grow light, a bit of indoor space and some know-how, you can keep a small-but-steady supply of fresh, tender salad greens growing straight through spring.

Start by choosing the right varieties. Opt for loose-leaf types over head lettuces because they mature faster, have shallow roots, occupy less space, and grow in a “cut-and-come-again” fashion, which means you can remove outer leaves as you need them, and the plant will keep making more.

There are many varieties available. Green leaf, red leaf, black-seeded Simpson and oak leaf lettuces are dependable choices.

Although lettuces require less light than many other edibles, they cannot grow well in dim conditions. Keep in mind that even your sunniest window offers lower light levels during winter than it does over summer.

Ideally, set up a grow light. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy or expensive; even that old shop light that’s been gathering dust in the garage will do. Keep it running for 12-16 hours a day. But if that’s not possible, place your plants directly in front of your brightest window.

Fill shallow containers with drainage holes at the bottom up to about an inch (2.5 centimeters) of their top rims with a well-draining, lightweight potting mix formulated specifically for vegetables. You can make your own by combining equal parts of compost, perlite and peat moss or coco coir. I also like to incorporate a generous helping of worm castings for additional nutrients, but it’s not necessary.

Moisten the mix and lightly sow the seeds over the surface, taking care not to overlap or crowd them.

Then, sprinkle a very light layer of additional potting mix over them. Lettuce seeds require light to germinate, so don’t bury them.

Place containers in a cool room under grow lights for at least 12 hours a day or set them near a south- or west-facing window.

To avoid washing away the tiny seeds, water daily with a spray bottle. Keep the soil consistently moist but not soggy.

When seedlings sprout and reach about an inch in height, thin them out by removing the weakest ones to achieve 1-inch spacing between the remaining plants. Rather than pulling them up, which could harm the burgeoning roots of the remaining seedlings, cut them off at soil level with manicure scissors.

You can begin harvesting when leaves reach 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) long. Cut away the outer leaves, distributing your take across all plants and avoiding the center of each plant, which will continue to produce more leaves to keep your winter salad bowl full.

Jessica Damiano writes weekly gardening columns for The Associated Press. She publishes the Weekly Dirt Newsletter. Sign up here for weekly gardening tips and advice.

For more AP gardening stories, go to https://apnews.com/hub/gardening .