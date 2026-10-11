Kentucky QB Minchey scores 2-point conversion in overtime to beat No. 10 LSU 35-34

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Quarterback Kenneth Minchey ran untouched for a 2-point conversion after C.J. Baxter scored on a 1-yard run to lift Kentucky to a 35-34 overtime victory over No. 10 LSU on Saturday night.

LSU (4-2, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) scored first in overtime when quarterback Sam Leavitt scored on a 15-yard run.

Kentucky (5-1, 3-1) forced overtime when Adam Zouagui kicked a 33-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in regulation after missing field goals of 42 and 26 yards with less than five minutes to play, the second after Leavitt was sacked and fumbled.

Minchey was 23 of 36 for 246 yards passing, 206 of those in the second half. Baxter ran for 123 yards — 77 on Kentucky’s first play of the game — and two touchdowns.

Freshman receiver Kenneth Darby, who had originally committed to LSU, had four catches for 79 yards. His 22-yard catch in overtime put the Wildcats at the LSU 1 to set up the winning sequence.

Leavitt was 25-of-34 passing for 275 yards and two touchdowns, but also had an interception and the fumble. LSU wide receiver Jackson Harris threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Roman Mothershed with 9:42 remaining to give the Tigers a 27-24 lead.

The takeaway

LSU: The Tigers' defense was giving up an average of 220.6 yards per game, third in the nation. Saturday night they gave up 401 yards.

Kentucky: The Wildcats rode Minchey’s arm in the second half. The Notre Dame transfer only had 40 yards passing in the first half, and 131 of his yards came in the fourth quarter.

Up Next

LSU: Hosts No. 17 Mississippi State next Saturday.

Kentucky: Visits Oklahoma next Saturday.

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