Kentucky turns the page: Will Stein ready after replacing the SEC's longest-tenured coach

Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — 2025 record: 5-7

Expectations

For the first time in more than a decade, Kentucky has a new coach with deep roots in the Bluegrass State.

Will Stein is just as confident he is the coach to turn the Wildcats into big winners.

“I think I know what it takes. I have seen it at the highest levels,” said Stein, who was Oregon's offensive coordinator when hired last December.

Kentucky fired Mark Stoops after 13 years capped by two straight losing seasons that overshadowed the program's all-time winningest coach with an unprecedented eight straight bowl berths. Going 3-13 in the Southeastern Conference was too much to overcome for the league's longest-tenured coach.

Stein's father, Matt, played at Kentucky between 1982-84, and the new coach played at Louisville. After being introduced by Kentucky, Stein helped Oregon reach the College Football Playoff semifinals.

His first task will be pulling the Wildcats out of the SEC's lower ranks at least to the middle of the pack. It won't be easy with the SEC starting its nine-game league schedule this season. This is the start of a process with the eventual goal competing for championships, even if the Wildcats aren't talking about that.

“It’s not that it’s just a hidden message," Stein said. "We obviously have goals and aspirations, but you have to master the mundane, the little things every single day to even give yourself a chance at those moments.”

Strengths will depend on new arrivals stepping up

Kentucky has just six starters back from last season, which forced Stein to scour the transfer portal as he multi-tasked coaching at Oregon. Stein does have tight end Willie Rodriguez back as an experienced blocker and receiver.

It's why Stein landed quarterback Kenny Minchey who spent the past three seasons at Notre Dame.

“Very impressed with his football IQ, his intelligence, leadership, his poise,” Stein said. “Ultimately the intangibles of playing the position, he’s very accurate. Very accurate.”

The Wildcats have five starters back on defense led by defensive backs Ty Bryant and Terhyon Nichols. Defensive backs Aaron Gates and Jordan Castell, who transferred from Florida, are expected to make an immediate impact.

Weaknesses include getting and staying healthy

Staying healthy is the Wildcats' biggest weakness. Running backs CJ Baxter and Jovantae Barnes along with wide receiver Nick Anderson had injuries at their previous schools as they reboot their careers with the Wildcats.

Kentucky has 45 new players on the roster, including more than 30 through the transfer portal, after losing 22 players. A number of those were on the offensive line and in the secondary.

New faces

Minchey, Baxter (Texas) and Barnes (Oklahoma), Anderson (Oklahoma), OL Lance Heard (Tennessee), Olaus Alinen (Alabama) and C Coleton Price (Baylor). Gates and Castell.

Key losses

QB Cutter Boley, WRs Ja’Mori Maclin and Kendrick Law, NG David Gusta, DT Kahlil Saunders, LB Daveren Rayner, LB Alex Afari Jr., FS Jordan Lovett.

Biggest games for the Wildcats

Alabama (Sept. 12), at Texas A&M (Sept. 19), vs. LSU (Oct. 10), at Oklahoma (Oct. 17), vs. Louisville (Nov. 28).

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