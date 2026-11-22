ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Kevin de Kovachich’s 14 points off of the bench helped lead Middle Tennessee to a 69-59 victory over Indiana State on Saturday.

De Kovachich shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Blue Raiders (5-2). Jahvin Carter added 11 points while going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line while he also had six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Quintero Barnett finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Alessio Calamita led the Sycamores (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 10 points.

Middle Tennessee entered halftime up 32-30. De Kovachich paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.