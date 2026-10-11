Kings center Maxime Raynaud taken off court in wheelchair after going down with right knee injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud was taken off the court in a wheelchair Saturday night after going down with a right knee injury suffered when he set a screen on Stephen Curry late in the first half of a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

Raynaud, a second-year pro who starred at Stanford, was on his back and clearly in pain as medical staff examined him on the floor at Chase Center. He eventually was helped up and moved into a wheelchair to exit the court for the locker room.

Kings general manager Scott Perry escorted the 7-foot-1 Raynaud off the court, and Sacramento owner Vivek Ranadive later came by to check on Raynaud outside the locker room.

Raynaud set a screen on Curry — who also went down after the collision — for teammate Darius Acuff Jr. when the big man immediately screamed and grabbed at his right knee and fell hard to the floor.

The Kings selected Raynaud 42nd overall in the second round of last year’s draft and the 23-year-old from France averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 74 games last season as a rookie.

See AP’s full NBA coverage here