EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins gave the Minnesota Vikings quite a jolt as a long-respected leader who lifted the team-wide mood and a meticulous quarterback who could consistently deliver the passes a listless offense so badly needed.

Nothing came to life from this season-shifting trade more quickly than coach Kevin O'Connell's playbook.

“It becomes easier to call the game,” O'Connell said, “when the execution of the call is something that you can be comfortable with.”

After beginning the week with Carson Wentz flailing through a 23-6 loss to Buffalo and acquiring Cousins from Las Vegas the following day, the Vikings punctuated a stunning seven-day stretch by going to rival Green Bay and producing a 30-10 win .

As he assessed the game on Monday, O'Connell pointed to a third-and-2 throw Cousins completed to Justin Jefferson to move the chains late in the first quarter as a prime example of the 15-year veteran's immediate impact.

With nickel back Javon Bullard lined up on Jefferson in the slot to his right, Cousins saw Bullard step inside to prevent Jefferson from breaking toward the middle. With safety Xavier McKinney looming over the top, the ball had to land on time and on target in Jefferson's chest to avoid an interception or an incompletion. Jefferson ran his usual sharp route, a 13-yard out, and caught it in stride right in front of the sideline.

“Exactly how you would write up coaching the player on that play — timing, rhythm, anticipation, ball location,” O'Connell said.

Four plays later, Cousins connected with Myles Price on third-and-23 for a 38-yard touchdown to give the Vikings a 10-0 lead.

“We’ve just had so much turnover that you can start to question whether you should call this or you should call that based upon our side of the ball,” O'Connell said. “Now you can get a little more into calling things based upon what you're seeing from the defense, how they're deploying their coverages, how they're trying to navigate defending Justin.”

Jefferson told his younger teammates to expect a level of precision from Cousins during the week in preparations — and throughout the game — they hadn't experienced.

“Just the confirmation of the plays, him being vocal in the meeting room, making sure everybody’s on the same page,” Jefferson said. “That’s what I’m used to from him, so definitely the new guys were a little shocked and a little bit surprised on how he approached the game.”

What's working

The pressure generated by defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his band of clever, fast and versatile pass rushers overwhelmed yet another offense, this time the league leader in passing yards. Jordan Love was sacked eight times and threw an interception.

What needs help

The Vikings scored only one touchdown on four possessions that reached the 16-yard line or closer, settling for short field goals three times. They rank 27th in the NFL in red zone touchdown rate.

Stock up

Price had his first career touchdown and four catches for 49 yards on four targets, enhancing his already high value as a kickoff and punt returner.

Stock down

Wide receiver Jordan Addison, who suffered a bad-luck thumb injury while catching a pass during a drill in practice on Friday, was held out of the game and will have minor surgery that likely will send him to injured reserve.

Though the downturn in production is hardly Addison's fault given the overall struggles of the offense behind Wentz or Kyler Murray, the fourth-year player has just 18 receptions for 277 yards and one touchdown on 36 targets in seven games this season.

Injury report

Backup outside linebacker Bo Richter, who has become a special teams mainstay, hurt his foot on Sunday and also will likely land on injured reserve, which requires a minimum four-game absence.

On the brighter side for the Vikings, linebacker Blake Cashman (concussion), tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist/chest), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (ankle) are all on track to return to action this week, O'Connell said. Murray (hamstring) will ramp up his workload, with the potential to be available for the game to back up Cousins.

Key number

69 — The Vikings posted their third-highest cumulative score against Green Bay this year in the history of the series that dates to 1961. They had 93 points during the 2004 season in three games, including a wild-card round win over the Packers. The highest two-game regular-season total was 74 points in 1986.

Up next

The Vikings (7-2) play NFC-leading San Francisco (8-1) in Mexico City on Sunday night, before a stretch with four out of five games at home.

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