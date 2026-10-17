Kleather kicks three field goals in No. 25 Northwestern's 24-21 win over Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jackson Kleather kicked three field goals, including the game-winning 34-yarder with 2 seconds left Saturday to rally No. 25 Northwestern to a 24-21 win over Michigan State.

Aidan Chiles tied the game at 21 with 7:24 remaining when he scored on a 1-yard run and threw to Alex Honig on a 2-point conversion for Northwestern (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten). After Matthew Smith blocked Michigan State's Liam Boyd 33-yard field-goal attempt, Chiles then drove the Wildcats 64 yards in eight plays to set up the winning kick.

Chiles, who started 20 games at Michigan State the past two seasons before transferring to Northwestern, completed 18 of 27 passes for 226 yards and also had 16 carries for 25 yards.

The Spartans (2-5, 0-4) had led 21-13 early in the fourth quarter when Alessio Milivojevic tossed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Chrishon McCray. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan State took a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter on Milivojevic’s 3-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1.

The Wildcats went in front 10-7 early in the second quarter as Caleb Komolafe had a 10-yard scoring run. Northwestern had a chance to increase the margin, but Kleather’s 41-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by Eli Coenen.

The Spartans regained the lead 47 seconds before halftime when Milivojevic connected with Bryson Williams on a 32-yard touchdown pass.

Michigan State coach Pat Fitzgerald faced Northwestern for the first time since he was fired four years ago by his alma mater because of a hazing scandal . The former star linebacker at the school sued Northwestern and agreed to a settlement after the school said evidence did not establish any player reported hazing to Fitzgerald or that he condoned or directed hazing.

The takeaway

Northwestern: Chiles looked like a different quarterback than the one who threw 14 interceptions during his time at Michigan State. The Northwestern quarterback appeared more poised and confident, delivering accurate throws, making plays with his legs and taking better care of the football. He is one of four former Michigan State quarterbacks starting and the third of three to face the Spartans this season.

Michigan State: Despite missing its top three inside linebackers and top three cornerbacks, the Spartans totaled five sacks for minus-35 yards and also 10 tackles for a loss of 43 yards. Michigan State had not have a sack in its past three games.

Up next

Northwestern: hosts Rutgers on Oct. 24.

Michigan State: at UCLA on Oct. 24.

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