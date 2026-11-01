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Kochetkov makes 26 saves, Walker scores twice as Hurricanes beat Jets 7-0

The Hurricanes defeated the Jets seven to zero; the winning goaltender extended his unbeaten season streak to ten games

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Kochetkov makes 26 saves, Walker scores twice as Hurricanes beat Jets 7-0
Kochetkov makes 26 saves, Walker scores twice as Hurricanes beat Jets 7-0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Pyotr Kochetkov’s 26-save shutout gave him 10 straight victories to begin the season, Sean Walker scored two goals, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-0 on Sunday.

Kochetkov became the third goalie in NHL history to start a season at 10-0.

Sebastian Aho, Juuso Valimaki, Logan Stankoven, Mark Jankowski and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four in a row. Stankoven, Seth Jarvis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Shayne Gostisbehere all had two assists.

Kochetkov tied Carey Price’s 10-win mark with Montreal from 10 years ago for the second-longest season-opening streak.

Only Jack Campbell holds a longer season-beginning mark with 11 consecutive victories for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2020-21.

Kochetkov’s second shutout of the season pushed his career total to 13 in 135 games.

The Jets have lost nine games in a row (0-7-2). Stuart Skinner, who made 12 saves, was pulled after allowing the fifth goal. Clay Stevenson stopped 13 shots in relief.

Walker’s short-handed goal began the scoring 5:16 into the game. Aho’s power-play tally came during Carolina’s four-goal spree in the first 10 minutes of the second period.

Stankoven’s goal at 9:09 of the second period stretched the lead to 5-0. At the time, the Jets had five total shots on goal.

It’s Walker’s his first two-goal output in two seasons with the Hurricanes.

Winnipeg has allowed 23 goals in its past four games.

Up next

Jets: Tuesday night at Montreal to end a four-game road trip.

Hurricanes: at Nashville on Tuesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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