Kodai Senga gets 1st career save but Mets rookie gives away souvenir ball in comical scene
Pitcher achieved first career save; teammate mistakenly tossed the keepsake ball into the crowd.
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ATLANTA (AP) — After earning his first career save, New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga wanted the ball as a keepsake.
Whoops!
Rookie teammate Carson Benge had already tossed it into the Atlanta crowd.
Recently shifted to a short-relief role in his fourth major league season, Senga closed out New York's 8-5 victory over the Braves with a scoreless ninth inning Monday night. Mauricio Dubón flied out to Benge in right field for the final out, and he turned toward the stands looking to send a fan home with a souvenir.
Senga, well aware of his achievement, held out his arms in disbelief with his mouth agape while watching the whole thing transpire. In a funny scene, he raised both hands trying to grab Benge's attention as Senga and Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez both called for the baseball in vain.
A sheepish Benge, when he realized what happened, put both hands on his head — and Senga doubled over in laughter.
After the game, Senga was asked if Benge ever managed to retrieve the ball for him.
“I think Bengie is trying to tell me I should have just punched him out,” a smiling Senga said through an interpreter.
Senga got the save opportunity in the ninth because the Mets placed closer Devin Williams on the 15-day injured list earlier in the day. Interim manager Andy Green was non-committal before the game about who would be his closer, but with New York leading 8-5 he called on Senga. The right-hander is 0-8 with an 8.12 ERA in eight starts and eight relief appearances this season.
Senga struck out Matt Olson and Michael Harris II to open the ninth, then issued a walk to Ozzie Albies before retiring Dubón.
Senga has not allowed a run in his last three appearances out of the bullpen. He came over from Japan and signed a $75 million, five-year contract to be a starter for the Mets before the 2023 season. He went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts that year, making the NL All-Star team and finishing runner-up in Rookie of the Year voting and seventh in Cy Young Award balloting.
But he's largely struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness since, other than a strong stretch early in the 2025 season.
The last-place Mets are 6-1 on a nine-game trip following a significant selloff ahead of last Monday's trade deadline that depleted their bullpen.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB
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