CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Chase Konieczny’s 19 points helped FGCU defeat Georgia State 77-72 on Wednesday.

Konieczny also added seven rebounds for the Eagles (3-5). Bryson Lucas scored 13 points while going 6 of 9 from the field, and added six rebounds. Elijah Brooks had 11 points and went 5 of 6 from the field.

Jaden Jackson led the way for the Panthers (3-5) with 33 points and five steals. Jacolb Cole added 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for Georgia State. Jacob Meyer also had 12 points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.