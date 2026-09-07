Korda leads U.S. bid for Solheim Cup win on the road; her captain knows how to get it done

Nelly Korda is the No. 1 in the world, a multiple major winner and an Olympic gold medalist.

Still, for all her individual accolades, nothing in golf beats putting on the Team USA uniform and representing her country at the Solheim Cup.

“There’s no greater feeling,” Korda says, “especially stepping onto that first tee box.”

This week could be even more special for the biggest name in women’s golf .

Korda is spearheading the United States’ attempt to win the Solheim Cup on European soil for the first time since 2015 in the matches that start Friday in the Netherlands. After regaining the crystal trophy in 2024 , the Americans need only 14 points at Bernardus Golf course to keep possession.

An away Solheim Cup victory is one of the few achievements missing on Korda’s golfing résumé — and she only has to speak to her captain to learn how to get it done.

Asked to rank the best memories from her six Solheim Cups as a player and three as an assistant, Angela Stanford says being part of that U.S. win in Germany 11 years ago is No. 1.

Her only Curtis Cup appearance was a win in England in 2000.

Her only major title? At the Evian Championship in France in 2018.

For Stanford, there’s just something about going into enemy territory and coming away with the trophy.

“Growing up, I played a lot of different team sports and I loved going to other people’s gyms, going to their fields,” the U.S. captain said. “It doesn’t bother me to go into a hostile environment and try to play and try to perform.”

Not that it’s expected to be too intimidating at Bernardus. OK, there’s a purpose-built amphitheater around the first tee that will allow around 3,000 spectators to see some of the world’s top golfers go weak at the knees for the pressure-filled opening drive.

Just don’t expect the kind of unruly behavior — or downright nasty abuse — seen at recent Ryder Cups, the men’s equivalent to the Solheim Cup.

“With the women, it’s super respectful,” said European assistant captain Anne van Dam, who will be the only Dutchwoman in the team room. “Both teams are very close. Everyone is friends. And I think with the women, everything is a lot more friendly.”

The Americans are missing some big names

The U.S. team arrives with the best player in the world, an 11-7-1 advantage in a series that dates to 1990 , and plenty of uncertainty.

There’s no Lilia Vu , who was the world No. 2 and sank the winning putt for the Americans in Virginia in 2024, as she struggles to regain form after health issues. Missing from the team for the first time since 2011 is big-hitting Lexi Thompson, who no longer plays a full schedule and is expecting her first baby early next year.

Angel Yin automatically made the team as the No. 2 qualifier but has only just returned to action after two months out with stomach problems.

Aside from Korda, only Lauren Coughlin (ranked No. 17) is in the world’s top 20. Korda has more wins (23) than the other 11 members of the team combined (18).

Still, Stanford said she “truly loves” the team — featuring two rookies in Auston Kim and 35-year-old Lindy Duncan — she’s bringing across the pond.

“I hope,” she said, “they’re starting look like some of my personality. I think they are very gritty, I think they have a lot of heart.”

Woad and Hull lead the Europeans

There are seven nationalities in the European team and the best players come from England, with rookie Lottie Woad and Charley Hull ranked Nos. 7 and 8, respectively.

The 22-year-old Woad, a rising star in women's golf, won the Women's Irish Open and tied for third at the Evian Championship while an amateur last summer. She turned pro and won her first event at the Women's Scottish Open. A year later, she is a standout in a European team captained by Anna Nordqvist, a nine-time Solheim Cup player who played while a vice captain to Suzann Pettersen in the last two editions.

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nastasia Nadaud and Mimi Rhodes are Europe's other rookies and all were captain's picks, along with Ireland's Leona Maguire, who has an 8-3-1 record in her three Solheim Cup appearances.

Hull and Carlota Ciganda of Spain will be playing in their eighth Solheim Cup.

Bosche balls and bikes — what to expect in the Netherlands

Van Dam said the Dutch were surprised to win the right to host the Solheim Cup, with golf trailing well behind in the list of most popular sports in the Netherlands fronted by soccer, tennis and field hockey.

“I’m just hoping that a lot of young kids will come out to watch and get inspired to pick up the game to see how cool it is,” she said.

Hungry visitors are likely to sample the popular Dutch snack “bitterbal” (a deep fried ball of meat stew), while Bosche balls — think a round eclair, covered in chocolate — is a local specialty from Den Bosch, the nearest city to the course.

Cycling is a big part of Dutch culture and many spectators are likely to take a bike from the nearby train station to Bernardus, which is known for its impressive architecture and where there's expected to be plenty of orange — or oranje — around the event to give it a classic Dutch vibe.

The Netherlands is the seventh European nation to stage the Solheim Cup.

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