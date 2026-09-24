Kori Cheverie promoted to head coach of Team Canada for women's world hockey championship

Kori Cheverie has been promoted to head coach of Canada’s national team for the women’s world hockey championship in Denmark in November, Hockey Canada announced on Thursday.

The PWHL Montreal Victoire coach, coming off a Walter Cup title in May, replaces Troy Ryan , who stepped down after his contract expired in May. Cheverie served as Ryan’s national team assistant since 2021 and her term with Team Canada is limited to the 2026-27 season.

“Growing up playing hockey in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, I had big dreams of one day being part of Team Canada,” Cheverie said. “I didn’t know then that my path would be through coaching, and I am extremely grateful that this journey has now given me the opportunity to lead this program.”

The changes come entering a new Olympic cycle and Canada regrouping after a 2-1 overtime loss to the United States in the gold medal championship at the Milan Games in February. The Canadians have now lost eight straight to the U.S., a skid that began with two losses — including the gold medal final — at the world championship in April 2025.

Among the new regime's challenges will be adding youth to what was an aging roster led by captain Marie-Philip Poulin. The 35-year-old captain will not play at the worlds as she is coming off knee surgery and has yet to reveal whether she'll continue her national team career.

Staying on as assistant coach is Caroline Ouellette, who is also Cheverie’s assistant in Montreal. Joining the team as a first-time assistant is Kris Sparre , who spent last year coaching the PWHL Boston Fleet and this season takes over coaching the league’s expansion team in Hamilton, Ontario.

The staff was selected by a committee that includes Victoire GM Daniele Sauvageau, who was hired in May to be Canada's general manager.

Hockey Canada also announced the appointments of PWHL general managers Michael Hirschfeld (Ottawa) and Manon Rheaume (Detroit) as assistant GMs, with NHL Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy brought in as a special assistant to Sauvageau.

See AP’s full women’s hockey coverage here