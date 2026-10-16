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Lamar Jackson ruled out for 2nd straight week as the Ravens prepare to take on the Browns

The starting quarterback remains sidelined with an ankle injury; the team will rely on a backup for the upcoming game

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LA NACION
Lamar Jackson ruled out for 2nd straight week as the Ravens prepare to take on the Browns
Lamar Jackson ruled out for 2nd straight week as the Ravens prepare to take on the Browns

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will miss a second straight game this weekend because of his ankle injury.

Coach Jesse Minter said Friday that Jackson would not play Sunday at Cleveland. Tyler Huntley led the Ravens (4-1) to an overtime win at Atlanta last weekend.

Huntley also won both his starts for Baltimore last season.

Jackson was hurt while taking a sack near the end of the first half in Week 4 against Tennessee. The Ravens held on to win that game. Jackson missed four games last season, and Baltimore went 2-2 without him. The two defeats were started by Cooper Rush before the team turned back to Huntley, who had returned for another stint with the Ravens.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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