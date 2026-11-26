OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball was helped off the court after landing awkwardly in the closing minutes of Wednesday night’s 113-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ball was battling Isaiah Hartenstein for a rebound with 2:29 remaining when he landed on Hartenstein's foot and twisted his left ankle.

Coach Chris Finch said Ball’s injury “didn’t look good.”

“We’re going to have to figure out who we put in the starting lineup, activate our two-ways at this point and try to soldier on, figure out how to tweak things," he said.

Ball, a 2022 All-Star, was acquired in a trade with Charlotte in July. He scored 19 points on 7-of-18 shooting but made five of nine 3-pointers.

Teammate Jaden McDaniels, who led the Timberwolves with 32 points and also connected on five 3s, said he didn't Ball get hurt.

“You don't ever want to see your teammate get hurt," he said. “I tried not to dwell on it ... we still had a game to win.”

Ball was not made available for comment in Minnesota's locker room after the game, and no additional information was provided by the Timberwolves.

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