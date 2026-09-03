LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina look to rebound against Kent State after disappointing 2025 season

Kent State at South Carolina, Saturday, 12:45 p.m. ET

How to watch: SEC Network.

Key stats

Kent State (2025)

Overall offense: 294.3 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 197.1 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 97.3 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (115th)

Overall defense: 427.4.3 yards allowed per game (125th)

Passing: 236 yards allowed per game (102nd)

Rushing: 191.4 yards allowed per game (121st)

Scoring: 33.6 points allowed per game (128th)

South Carolina (2025)

Overall offense: 336.3 (101st in FBS)

Passing: 225.3 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 111.1 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 22.4 points per game (104th)

Overall defense: 353 yards allowed per game (52nd)

Passing: 216.3 yards allowed per game (59th)

Rushing: 136.7 yards allowed per game (37th)

Scoring: 22.1 points allowed per game (44th)

Team leaders

Kent State (2025)

Passing: Dru DeShields 2,023 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INT, 56.6 completion percentage.

Rushing: Gavin Garcia 647 yards, 3 TDs (at The Citadel).

Receiving: Cade Wolford 509 yards, 7 TDs (at Cincinnati).

South Carolina (2025)

Passing: LaNorris Sellers 2,437 yards, 13 TDs, 8 INTs, 60.7 percent completion percentage.

Rushing: Rahsul Faison 470, 3 TDs (at UConn).

Receiving: Nyck Harbor 618 yards, 6 TDs.

Last game

Kent State beat North Illinois 35-31. South Carolina lost to rival Clemson 28-14.

Next game

Kent State hosts Wofford on Sept. 12. South Carolina hosts Towson on Sept. 12.

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