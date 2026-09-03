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LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina look to rebound against Kent State after disappointing 2025 season

Kent State won 35-31 in its last game; South Carolina lost 28-14 to rival Clemson

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Norris Sellers, South Carolina look to rebound against Kent State after disappointing 2025 season
Norris Sellers, South Carolina look to rebound against Kent State after disappointing 2025 season

Kent State at South Carolina, Saturday, 12:45 p.m. ET

How to watch: SEC Network.

Key stats

Kent State (2025)

Overall offense: 294.3 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 197.1 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 97.3 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (115th)

Overall defense: 427.4.3 yards allowed per game (125th)

Passing: 236 yards allowed per game (102nd)

Rushing: 191.4 yards allowed per game (121st)

Scoring: 33.6 points allowed per game (128th)

South Carolina (2025)

Overall offense: 336.3 (101st in FBS)

Passing: 225.3 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 111.1 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 22.4 points per game (104th)

Overall defense: 353 yards allowed per game (52nd)

Passing: 216.3 yards allowed per game (59th)

Rushing: 136.7 yards allowed per game (37th)

Scoring: 22.1 points allowed per game (44th)

Team leaders

Kent State (2025)

Passing: Dru DeShields 2,023 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INT, 56.6 completion percentage.

Rushing: Gavin Garcia 647 yards, 3 TDs (at The Citadel).

Receiving: Cade Wolford 509 yards, 7 TDs (at Cincinnati).

South Carolina (2025)

Passing: LaNorris Sellers 2,437 yards, 13 TDs, 8 INTs, 60.7 percent completion percentage.

Rushing: Rahsul Faison 470, 3 TDs (at UConn).

Receiving: Nyck Harbor 618 yards, 6 TDs.

Last game

Kent State beat North Illinois 35-31. South Carolina lost to rival Clemson 28-14.

Next game

Kent State hosts Wofford on Sept. 12. South Carolina hosts Towson on Sept. 12.

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