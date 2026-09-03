LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina look to rebound against Kent State after disappointing 2025 season
Kent State won 35-31 in its last game; South Carolina lost 28-14 to rival Clemson
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Kent State at South Carolina, Saturday, 12:45 p.m. ET
How to watch: SEC Network.
Key stats
Kent State (2025)
Overall offense: 294.3 yards per game (128th in FBS)
Passing: 197.1 yards per game (99th)
Rushing: 97.3 yards per game (131st)
Scoring: 21.3 points per game (115th)
Overall defense: 427.4.3 yards allowed per game (125th)
Passing: 236 yards allowed per game (102nd)
Rushing: 191.4 yards allowed per game (121st)
Scoring: 33.6 points allowed per game (128th)
South Carolina (2025)
Overall offense: 336.3 (101st in FBS)
Passing: 225.3 yards per game (70th)
Rushing: 111.1 yards per game (112th)
Scoring: 22.4 points per game (104th)
Overall defense: 353 yards allowed per game (52nd)
Passing: 216.3 yards allowed per game (59th)
Rushing: 136.7 yards allowed per game (37th)
Scoring: 22.1 points allowed per game (44th)
Team leaders
Kent State (2025)
Passing: Dru DeShields 2,023 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INT, 56.6 completion percentage.
Rushing: Gavin Garcia 647 yards, 3 TDs (at The Citadel).
Receiving: Cade Wolford 509 yards, 7 TDs (at Cincinnati).
South Carolina (2025)
Passing: LaNorris Sellers 2,437 yards, 13 TDs, 8 INTs, 60.7 percent completion percentage.
Rushing: Rahsul Faison 470, 3 TDs (at UConn).
Receiving: Nyck Harbor 618 yards, 6 TDs.
Last game
Kent State beat North Illinois 35-31. South Carolina lost to rival Clemson 28-14.
Next game
Kent State hosts Wofford on Sept. 12. South Carolina hosts Towson on Sept. 12.
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