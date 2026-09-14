Layout changes expected next year at new F1 track in Madrid to make racing more exciting

MADRID (AP) — Changes are expected to the new Madring track next year after its lackluster debut at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

Organizers said they are open to trying to improve the layout that produced virtually no overtaking opportunities and drew widespread criticism from Formula 1 drivers. The lack of track action was criticized by fans as well as F1 returned to Madrid after a 45-year absence.

Event director Luis García Abad said that governing body FIA has already indicated the changes that might be needed on the urban track that mixes existing roads and purpose-built sections. Madrid signed a 10-year contract to be on the F1 calendar.

“Well, to be honest, FIA ​​has clearly defined how to improve the circuit layout, and we will be open to that because we will have to refurbish the circuit for next year,” Abad told Motorsport.com.

Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli won Sunday’s race after pole-sitter Lando Norris caught an unlucky break with the timing of the deployment of the virtual safety car. Norris ended third, behind Max Verstappen.

“I think there are some obvious changes they should make,” Norris said. “I think they can make it into a track that’s good for racing, and I’m excited to come back here next year if they can make these changes because I think it’s a track that is good fun to drive and it can be a great racetrack. To me, it’s not a great racetrack. It’s great in qualifying.”

Norris was among those who praised the high-adrenaline laps that the circuit produced when cars were not battling for position.

“I really believe that the drivers enjoyed qualifying a lot. But for sure we will try to make an improvement for next year,” Abad said. “We have the space, we have a venue, we have the facilities, we have the capacity to do it. If we can improve something, we will do it.”

Only a few passes happened during the race at the 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) circuit that has 22 corners and combines high-speed zones, heavy-braking areas, changes of gradient, blind angles, technical sectors and long, high-load corners that proved challenging for drivers.

“It definitely doesn’t create overtaking opportunities and it doesn’t push you to try and make a move,” Antonelli said. “I think there are some corners that need to be changed to create more overtaking opportunities because right now, yes, it’s nice over one lap, but for sure in the race, you know, you’re just stuck behind.”

Drivers mostly praised the infrastructure of the new circuit that was built around exhibition-hall pavilions in an affluent area of the Spanish capital.

Norris had also called for changes to the track's long pit lane, which is divided in two sections and discourages strategic pit stops.

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