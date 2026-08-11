LeBron James will play his first game with the 76ers against champion Knicks on NBA opening night

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James will play his first game with Philadelphia 76ers on the NBA's opening night against the NBA champion New York Knicks.

The Oct. 20 game at Madison Square Garden will be part of a tripleheader, when the Knicks raise a banner to celebrate their first championship since 1973 and James then kicks off the final stop in his career.

He will return to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas, after Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are back in New York for an NBA Finals rematch to open a five-game schedule.

The NBA unveiled those games Tuesday morning as what it called a “sneak peek” at the 2026-27 schedule. The full schedule will be released Thursday.

The season begins with the Boston Celtics visiting Detroit in a rare 3 p.m. EDT start for a midweek game. The tripleheader is capped by the Spurs hosting Oklahoma City in a rematch of the Western Conference finals.

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