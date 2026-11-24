NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander Brent Suter and the New York Yankees have agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday, another addition to the team's rebuilt bullpen.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Suter gets a $3.75 million salary next year, and the Yankees have a $3.5 million club option for 2028 with a $250,000 buyout.

He is a member of the union's eight-man executive subcommittee heading into an expected management lockout on Dec. 2.

New York has retained closer David Bednar, who accepted a $23.15 million qualifying offer . The Yankees have pending agreements with right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga (about $18 million for two years) and left-hander Tim Hill ($2.25 million).

Suter, who turned 37 in August, was 3-2 with a 3.36 ERA in 91 innings over 54 games this year for the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta, which acquired him on Aug. 3. He struck out 78 and walked 25, and his ERA dropped to 1.63 in 13 appearances for the Braves.

His four-seam fastball averaged 87.8 mph this year and he threw it on 25.9% of pitches, also using sinkers (34.3%), changeups (27.2%) and sliders (12.6%).

A Harvard graduate who majored in environmental science and public policy, Suter is 45-26 with a 3.54 ERA and three saves in 11 major league seasons for Milwaukee (2016-22), Colorado (2023), Cincinnati (2024-25), the Angels and the Braves.

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