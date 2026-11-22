LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lincoln Kienholz threw a season-high five touchdown passes and Louisville's defense forced four turnovers Saturday night as the 21st-ranked Cardinals rolled to a 42-10 victory over Pittsburgh.

Facing the nation’s second-stingiest rushing defense, the Cardinals (8-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 23 CFP) needed their quarterback’s arm to earn their sixth straight win.

Kienholz completed 25 of 41 passes for 309 yards, with three of his five scoring throws coming in the second half. After halftime, he completed all nine passes for 149 yards.

Mistakes led to all the first-half points for both teams. Louisville forced three Pitt turnovers, with two fumble recoveries in Panthers territory leading to touchdown tosses by Kienholz.

The Panthers (6-5, 3-5) managed just 89 yards in the first two quarters, but the defense forced Kienholz to fumble. Isaiah Neal scooped up the ball and scampered 31 yards for a tying score with 9:22 left in the half.

Louisville was driving in the final minute of the second quarter when Alex Sanford picked off Kienholz at the Pittsburgh 29 and returned it 43 yards with 51 seconds remaining. A holding penalty and a sack cost Pitt 11 yards, but Antonio Chadha still made a 57-yard field goal as time expired to cut the deficit to 14-10.

The kick was a yard short of the school record, which Chadha shares with two others.

Louisville had 160 yards of offense in the first half but netted zero on the ground thanks to three Panthers sacks. The Cardinals finished with 396 yards, including 87 rushing.

Up next

Pitt travels to Cal for its regular-season finale next Saturday.

Louisville ends its regular season with a visit to No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday.

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