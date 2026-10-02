Lionel Messi returns to Argentina ahead of emotional farewell match with national team

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi arrived in Argentina on Friday ahead of his farewell game with the national team.

Messi is set to play in a friendly match against Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday in a final appearance for the team he led to a World Cup title in 2022.

The Argentine Football Association said the goal of the match is to ensure “the best player in the world gets the home send-off he truly deserves.”

Messi, who announced his international retirement on Aug. 31, flew in from Miami on a private jet with his family, landing in his hometown of Rosario, 300 kilometers (about 190 miles) north of Buenos Aires.

A reunion for World Cup winners

Several fellow 2022 World Cup champions will join the celebrations. However, Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina were unable to attend after Roma declined to release them.

Messi’s decision brings the curtain down on a historic 21-year international career in the Albiceleste jersey, leaving behind a legacy that includes 125 goals and reaching two more World Cup finals — losing to Spain this year and Germany in 2014.

Messi is not taking part in any of Argentina's other games in this international window. The team beat Bolivia 4-0 on Wednesday and will also play Burkina Faso on Saturday.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here