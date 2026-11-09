Lionel Messi voted again by players to World XI team. Spain dominates men's and women's lineups

GENEVA (AP) — Lionel Messi’s peers gave him one more appearance in the FIFPRO World XI lineup Monday after nearly 20,000 players voted for their best team in a poll organized by the global union.

At age 39, the Argentina icon was elected on the team as part a four-superstar attack alongside Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal. Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane missed out.

This is Messi's 18th year appearing in the XI and he was last chosen in 2023.

The Inter Miami forward also was the only men's World XI selection playing for a club outside Europe. Paris Saint-Germain's Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi was the only other selection from a national team outside Europe.

Spain’s World Cup-winning squads dominated with four players including 19-year-old Yamal voted on the men’s team and five on the Women’s World XI, including three-time Ballon d’Or winners Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati, also announced Monday by the Netherlands-based union.

The women's team also had five players from European champion England though again none from the United States. FIFPRO said more than 6,500 women players from 64 countries voted.

Orlando Pride and Zambia forward Barbra Banda was the only team member with an African or North and South American connection elected.

Two teenagers in men's World XI lineup

The combined age of Barcelona pair Yamal and defender Pau Cubarsí adds up to a couple of days fewer than the 39 years, four months of former club great Messi. The World XI team has a third Barcelona and Spain player in Rodri, who signed from Manchester City after winning the FIFA Golden Ball trophy as best player at the World Cup.

Goalkeeper David Raya was a backup for Spain though won election to the World XI for his performances with Arsenal, the Premier League winner and Champions League beaten finalist.

Two-time Champions League winner PSG had a hat trick of players in the elected lineup with Hakimi joined by left back Nuno Mendes and midfielder Vitinha.

Jude Bellingham's selection with Mbappé gave Real Madrid two picks.

Europe continues to dominate the Women's World XI vote

Zambia's Banda also was in the 2025 women's lineup , though was joined then by Morocco midfielder Ghizlane Chebbak. The 2024 team also included Banda and had two South Americans, Brazil great Marta and Colombia’s Linda Caicedo.

The last U.S. player to be voted on was Alex Morgan in the 2023 team .

European champion Barcelona provided five players to the 2026 team. Putellas and defender Mapi Leon both moved on to London City Lionesses since Barcelona’s latest Women’s Champions League title in May.

Defender Irene Paredes and forward Claudia Pina completed the contingent from 2023 Women's World Cup winner Spain.

The quintet from European champion England was goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and defender Lucy Bronze from Chelsea, Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood, Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone and Arsenal forward Alessia Russo. Bronze earned a record ninth selection in the team that was first elected in 2015.

FIFPRO Men’s World XI

Goalkeeper: David Raya (Arsenal, Spain)

Defenders: Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona, Spain), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/England), Rodri (Manchester City/Barcelona, Spain), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid, France), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)

FIFPRO Women's World XI

Goalkeeper: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea, England), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England) Mapi Leon (Barcelona/London City Lionesses, Spain), Irene Paredes (Barcelona, Spain)

Midfielders: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/London City Lionesses, Spain), Ella Toone (Manchester United, England)

Forwards: Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, Zambia), Claudia Pina (Barcelona, Spain), Alessia Russo (Arsenal, England).

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