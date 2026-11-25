DETROIT (AP) — NFL fans without ties to Detroit used to dread when the Lions kicked off the league's annual tradition of playing on Thanksgiving Day because they were a laughingstock for many years.

Not anymore — and certainly not this week.

The Lions (8-2) and Chicago Bears (8-2) will meet with first place in the NFC North at stake in a highly anticipated matchup.

“This is the good stuff,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said. “This is the stuff that gives you the tinglies. Big-time football. Big-time opponents. Teeing off Thanksgiving.

“We’re the first show.”

And it should be a good one.

The Lions are the hottest team in the NFC, winning six straight to surge into a first-place tie with the second-hottest team in the conference.

Chicago has won five in a row and six of eight, making the franchise appear to be a Super Bowl contender. It trails just San Francisco and Buffalo in the betting odds to win it all.

If Detroit can extend the winning streak at least another week, it will be 3-0 against NFC North teams with three road games remaining in the division.

“There’s just a lot of energy,” Campbell said. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm. Guys just have a lot of confidence right now.

“We’ve been good, but that’s just the nature of how it works, man. When you start finding your stride here a little bit, guys get even hungrier than they are and that’s a good thing.”

Caleb Williams can't wait for Chicago's next challenge on a big stage.

“As a kid you were sitting at home watching this with your parents, your pop,” the third-year quarterback said. “To be able to be in this position, it’s awesome.”

Like all good teams, both have a quarterback playing well.

Williams and Jared Goff are completing more than two-thirds of their passes, ranking among the NFL leaders.

Williams, who missed three games with a hamstring injury, has 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Goff has 20 TD passes and just four picks.

“He’s playing the best football of his career as far as I am concerned,” said Bears coach Ben Johnson, who was Goff's offensive coordinator in Detroit before leaving for Chicago in 2025.

Need to know

Chicago (8-2) at Detroit (8-2).

When/where to watch: Thursday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

Latest odds: Bears by 1 1/2.

Against the spread: Bears 6-4; Lions 6-4.

Last week: Bears beat Saints 21-13; Lions beat Buccaneers 31-21.

Last meeting: Lions beat Bears 19-16 on Jan. 4, 2026, in Chicago.

Series record: Bears lead 105-82-5.

Matchup to watch

Chicago's running game against Detroit's defense. The Bears' best chance to keep the Lions' high-scoring offense off the field is to keep the ball on the ground and run the clock, which they do very well. Chicago ranks third in the NFL with 142.4 yards rushing per game. D’Andre Swift, in his third season with the team, has career-high 10 rushing touchdowns and a receiving score. Detroit drafted Swift in the second round six years ago and traded him in 2023 to Philadelphia. The Lions have been improving steadily on defense, overcoming the losses of All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell and Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to season-ending injuries.

Stats and stuff

— Chicago and Detroit are playing for the 21st time on Thanksgiving, with the Bears winning 11 times. For the first time heading into a matchup on the holiday, each team has won at least five straight.

— Williams has thrown at least two touchdown passes in four straight games against Detroit.

— The Bears are No. 1 in third-down defense with a 26.6% conversion rate.

— Chicago DT Jeffery Simmons, acquired last month in a trade with the Tennessee, has five sacks in three games with the Bears.

— The Bears ruled out DBs Kyler Gordon (shoulder) and Elijah Hicks (concussion).

— The Lions are 6-0 at home for the first time since 1991.

— Detroit RB Jahmyr Gibbs, who leads the league in scrimmage yards and touchdowns, is the NFL's first player to have at least 1,500 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns through 10 games since Emmitt Smith in 1995. In league history, Eric Dickerson (1983) and O.J. Simpson (1975) are the other two players to pull off that feat.

— Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore has 4 1/2 sacks in three games, making the most of more playing time without Hutchinson. Moore has the most sacks by a rookie for the franchise in a three-game stretch.

— Detroit CB D.J. Reed is expected to make his much-needed return from a hip injury, an ailment that has kept him out of the lineup since he was hurt Nov. 11 in a win over Minnesota.

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