Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has season-ending right knee injury, AP source says

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has a season-ending right knee injury, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because Hutchinson's condition had not been announced.

Hutchinson hurt his knee while celebrating a sack of New England's Drake Maye in the first quarter of Detroit's 35-10 win in Munich.

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters more would be known about Hutchinson's injury when the team returned to the United States.

“Any time you lose a player like that and you don’t know the entirety of it ... it hurts a little bit,” Campbell said.

Hutchinson leaped in the air and after landing, he crumpled to the ground and immediately grabbed his knee. He stayed down and eventually was able to walk to the sideline medical tent for evaluation. He walked gingerly to the locker room and didn't return.

Detroit hosts Tampa Bay (3-6) on Sunday.

The Lions (7-2) have won five straight games to surge into a first-place tie in the NFC North with Minnesota and Chicago. Green Bay is in last place in the stout division with a 6-4 record.

Detroit, though, has lost two of its best players during the winning streak.

All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell is on injured reserve with a neck injury after a tackle left him motionless on the turf and sent him to the hospital.

Hutchinson had six sacks in nine games this season, giving him 49 career sacks since Detroit drafted the former Michigan star with the No. 2 pick in 2022.

He finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting with 9 1/2 sacks and had 11 1/2 sacks in his second season. Five games into the 2024 season, he had 7 1/2 sacks before breaking his left leg in two places. After having surgery, he bounced back in 2025 with a career-high 14 1/2 sacks to finish second in Comeback Player of the Year voting and was a second-team AP All-Pro .

Early last season, he signed a four-year, $180 million deal that includes $141 million in guarantees and keeps him under contract through the 2030 season.

AP Sports Writer Ken Maguire in Munich contributed to this report.

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