Lions expected to bounce back in NFC North after falling short of expectations last season

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT LIONS (9-8)

Expectations

The Lions hope to win the NFC North for the third time in four years. They have what looks like a favorable schedule and potentially, one of the NFL's top offenses. Detroit is determined to bounce back in coach Dan Campbell's sixth season after falling short last season. The Lions started 4-1 only to finish barely over .500 and miss the playoffs. QB Jared Goff, RB Jahmyr Gibbs , WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, TE Sam LaPorta and OT Penei Sewell infuse a lot of talent into the offense, but how the retooled line plays will be pivotal. Edge Aidan Hutchinson and LB Jack Campbell lead a defense that will have to rely on the front seven to stop the run and pressure QBs so that they don't pick apart a banged-up secondary.

New faces

OT Blake Miller , OL Juice Scruggs, C Cade Mays , DEs D.J. Wonnum and Derrick Moore, CB Roger McCreary, S Christian Izien and RB Isiah Pacheco .

Key losses

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, LB Alex Anzalone, CB Amik Robertson, RB David Montgomery , WR/PR Kalif Raymond, DT D.J. Reader, QB Teddy Bridgewater and CB Terrion Arnold.

Strengths

St. Brown and Williams, one of the best receiving duos in the league, make their position group the team's best by far. St. Brown is a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl player. Williams, one of the league's fastest players, has had 1,000-plus yards receiving and seven scores in each of the past two seasons. Isaac TeSlaa had six TDs with just 16 catches last season as a rookie. He should get more snaps to make plays with Raymond leaving to sign with the Chicago Bears. Gibbs makes the backfield a strength, too, after accounting for 5,000-plus yards and 49 TDs in three seasons.

Weaknesses

The secondary looks shaky. Standouts Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch are attempting to come back from injuries, hurting a position group that lost 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold on the eve of training camp. The Lions released Arnold after a Florida judge set his bail at $1 million on eight felony charges stemming from allegations he orchestrated the abduction and beating of three men. The offensive line may be improved, but it needs a lot of new players to mesh well. Mays was signed to a three-year contract to stabilize the middle of the line after Frank Ragnow's retirement a year ago, but he's out indefinitely with a wrist injury. Scruggs, who started eight games at center over three years with the Texans, likely takes over snapping duties. Miller will start at RT and get tested right away as a rookie.

Camp development

The Lions needed to find someone, or a couple of players, to line up opposite of Hutchinson to pressure QBs. They might have found what they're looking for with Ahmed Hassanein and Derrick Moore. Detroit selected Hassanein in the sixth round in 2025, making the former Boise State standout the first Egyptian drafted into the NFL, and he didn't play as a rookie because of a pectoral injury. The Lions took Moore out of Michigan in the second round, No. 44 overall, with high expectations and have been pleased with him during the preseason. The franchise had to find a new backup QB in August, when veteran Teddy Bridgewater decided to step away from football. QB Josh Dobbs was signed, adding a player with 27 career appearances and 15 starts.

Fantasy player to watch

If you have one of the first picks, Gibbs is a safe selection. He's one of four players in NFL history to gain at least 4,500 yards from scrimmage and score at least 45 touchdowns through three seasons. The others are Hall of Famers Earl Campbell, Eric Dickerson and former Lions star Barry Sanders. With a below-average offensive line last season, Gibbs had 1,839 yards of offense and 18 TDs. The franchise made improving the offensive line a priority in the offseason and Gibbs should take advantage.

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