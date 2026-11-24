DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions enjoyed beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-21 on Sunday.

Twenty-four hours later, they were focused on the Chicago Bears.

Both teams are heading into their Thanksgiving Day meeting at 8-2, making the game a battle for first place in the formidable NFC North, but this is also a rivalry game that has taken on even more meaning in the last couple of years.

After all, the Bears are coached by Ben Johnson — the architect of Detroit's high-powered offense as Dan Campbell's offensive coordinator from 2022-24. Last season, the Bears beat out the Lions for a playoff spot and beat the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round, and now they are threatening to wrestle the division lead away from Detroit.

“Ben has done a heck of a job out there and so has (defensive coordinator Dennis Allen),” Campbell said Monday. “I know a lot of those coaches — we obviously had some of them on staff here, and they have a lot of coaches I worked with in New Orleans. So I have a lot of respect for what they do out there. They have excellent players and they are finding ways to win.”

A month ago, a matchup with Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense would have seemed like a massive problem for the Lions. In their first six games, they were allowing 392 yards per game and were lucky to be 4-2.

In the last four weeks, though, things have changed drastically. The Lions have held opponents to 230 yards per game in four wins, including the first loss this season for the Minnesota Vikings.

Meanwhile, Detroit's offense is still rolling. Jared Goff has 20 touchdown passes and just four interceptions, Jahmyr Gibbs has a league-best 1,502 combined yards rushing and receiving with 15 touchdowns, and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams have combined for 1,403 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns.

“When you are playing good football, you feel like you keep gaining strength,” Campbell said. “You feel like the games can't come fast enough — you are gaining momentum and you just want to get to the next one.”

What's working

Goff has put up some big numbers in his Detroit career, but Sunday's performance against the Buccaneers might have been his best game of the season. He completed 20 of 28 passes (71.4%) for 279 yards and two touchdowns, didn't throw an interception, and only took one sack for 2 yards.

Unusually, he also made plays with his legs. He was able to scramble and turn possible sacks into completions, and even thrilled the Ford Field fans with a 10-yard run. That wouldn't be a big deal for many quarterbacks, but it was his first double-digit gain of the season, matching his total for 2025.

What needs help

One of the most vivid memories of the 2026 season will be Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson leaping to celebrate a sack before blowing out his knee on the landing.

You would think that would stop Detroit players from going airborne in celebration, but Williams finished his 57-yard touchdown reception by doing a front flip into the end zone. He didn't get a full rotation and landed with his legs folding awkwardly underneath him. Fortunately, he didn't hurt himself, but the team stuck to sit-ups and push-ups after subsequent touchdowns.

Stock up

Former Buccaneer linebacker K.J. Britt continued to be a valuable addition to the roster. Brought in after Jack Campbell's neck injury, he played 25 defensive snaps and had four tackles, His biggest play was bringing down Bucky Irving for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-1 from the Lions 9 in the first quarter.

Stock down

Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa didn't have a great day, failing to bring in any of the three passes Goff threw to him, but he did redeem himself a bit by recovering Tampa Bay's last-ditch onside kick.

Injuries

The biggest injury news for the Lions was safety Kerby Joseph not having one. Playing for the first time in 13 months after a knee injury, he was on the field for two-thirds of Detroit's defensive snaps and made two tackles.

“We got him over 40 snaps, which was good, and he came out of it without any red flags,” Campbell said. “He did some good things out there, and he's only going to get better.”

Key number

4 — Detroit's winning streak against the Bears, including season sweeps in 2024 and 2025. A win on Thursday would give them a division lead, but a loss would mean a must-win game at Soldier Field on Jan. 3.

Next steps

The Lions hope to enjoy being part of a huge matchup before a hungry national audience.

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