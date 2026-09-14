Lions hoping Jahmyr Gibbs can stay as productive despite losing backfield partner

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions know they are asking a lot of star running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

His next major test will come Thursday against the Buffalo Bills.

For the first three years of his career, Gibbs was paired with David Montgomery in Detroit's “Sonic and Knuckles” partnership. Montgomery wasn't a little-used backup, either. He averaged 853.3 yards and 11 touchdowns over the past three seasons.

Montgomery picked up where he left off Sunday, scoring three touchdowns, but that was for the Houston Texans in a 36-31 loss to the Bills.

At the same time, Gibbs was dealing with his new workload as Detroit's only experienced rusher. He averaged a career-high 18.8 touches per game last season, but got 34 in Sunday's 31-30 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints — three more than his previous high.

He made the most of them, rushing for 156 yards and two touchdowns while adding 30 yards on five receptions, but now he's facing a short week before facing the Bills in their home opener.

“I told him to drink a lot of Gatorade,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday. “If this were a normal week, Thursday would be the day our guys were fully recovered and we'd be going full speed at practice. This week, we'll be at full speed and jumping right into a game.”

This early in the season, Campbell isn't too worried about Gibbs.

“I think Gibbs is going to be recovered for Thursday,” he said. “I think he'll be ready to go, just like the rest of our guys, and he'll have plenty of juice in the tank.”

Gibbs isn't concerned, either.

“I'm good,” he said after the game. “I feel fine. I could have taken 40 (touches) today.”

Detroit's backup is special teams regular Sione Vaki, who has only carried the ball nine times in 28 career games.

What's working

Detroit's new-look offensive line, with rookie Blake Miller at tackle and Juice Scruggs at center, looked good. The Lions carried the ball 33 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns, and Jared Goff was only sacked once.

What needs help

Detroit's defense dominated the first 38 minutes of the game, forcing Tyler Shough into three turnovers, and helped the Lions build a 21-0 lead.

In the next 31 minutes, though, Shough went 25 of 33 (75.8%) for 325 yards and three touchdowns as the Saints forced overtime and then had a 2-point conversion attempt that would have won the game.

That's a problem, considering the Lions face Josh Allen on Thursday.

Stock up

Outside linebacker Derrick Barnes intercepted a pass on the first play of the second half, setting up a Lions touchdown, then helped stop New Orleans' 2-point conversion attempt in overtime by getting into the flat quickly enough to take away Shough's passing lane to Chris Olave.

Stock down

Wide receiver Jameson Williams dropped multiple passes, including a deep throw from Goff that could have been a 67-yard touchdown. Williams also fumbled a pitch-out on an end-around.

He did redeem himself slightly with a 22-yard catch to the Saints 5 to set up Detroit's overtime touchdown.

Injuries

While Detroit's offensive line played well, it is not clear if two of the five starters will be available Thursday. Monday's injury report indicated that guard Christian Mahogany (hip) and Miller (knee) would not have practiced.

“It's a short week, so it is really about how fast we can get them back out there,” Campbell said. “They've got the normal recovery period and the injuries on top of it. We'll know more tomorrow. but it is a situation where Friday would be better than Thursday.”

Key number

578 — The number of touches Gibbs will get if he averages the same workload he had on Sunday. His career high is 320, set last season.

Next steps

The Lions don't have the kind of offensive-line depth to replace two starters, especially on a short week, so the training staff will be working feverishly to get Mahogany and Miller ready for the Bills. Buffalo has won five straight matchups with the Lions, but each game has finished with a one-score margin.

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