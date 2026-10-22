Lions kick off quest to win NFC North with 1st division game of year against surging Packers at home

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions are kicking off their first of six NFC North games against the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in the Motor City over the next two weeks while a visit from Chicago looms on Thanksgiving.

If the Lions don't make home field an advantage during the potentially pivotal stretch, it will be tough for them to live up to expectations as preseason favorites and win the division for the third time in four years.

Detroit didn't win the NFC North last year in large part because it played poorly in it, going 2-4 against the division-champion Bears, Packers and Vikings.

The Lions (3-2) hope to take a step in the right direction against Green Bay (4-2) on Sunday as they try to track down the undefeated Vikings atop the NFC North.

“Division games are big, man,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said. “You talk about wanting to win a division, you have got to win division games. That’s something we weren’t able to do last year and that’s why those are important. ... They’re really a game and a half.”

The Lions will play three of the last four games of the regular season on the road against NFC North teams, including a visit to Lambeau Field in Week 18.

Green Bay and Chicago are 1 1/2 games behind Minnesota (5-0) and that makes the stakes high for the visitors at Ford Field, too, in the NFL's only division that has four teams with a winning record.

“Since I’ve been the starter, the division’s been winning a lot of games and it’s been a very tight competition throughout the whole course of the division, through the whole season,” Packers quarterback Jordan Love said. “It’s one of those things where you’ve got to take advantage, you’ve got to win these matchups when they present themselves."

The Packers, who rank last in rushing yards and yards per carry, are expected to get a boost with the return of Josh Jacobs , who pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges stemming from an altercation with his then-girlfriend. The three-time Pro Bowl running back was removed this week from the commissioner’s exempt list , which had prevented him from playing in the first six games of the year or practicing with the team.

“It’s going to be a huge addition for us,” Love said. “Excited to have him back.”

Need to know

Green Bay (4-2) at Detroit (3-2)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox.

Latest odds: Lions by 3

Against the spread: Packers 3-3; Lions 2-3.

Last week: Packers beat Cowboys 23-13; Lions had bye, beat Cardinals 45-21 on Oct. 11.

Last meeting: Packers beat Lions 31-24 on Nov. 27, 2025, in Detroit.

Series record: Packers lead 108-78-7.

Matchup to watch

Packers' passing game against Detroit's defense. Green Bay's Christian Watson has 538 yards receiving and six touchdowns while teammate Matthew Golden has 501 yards receiving and three touchdowns. They are the only duo to rank among the top 10 in the NFL in yards receiving. The Lions are last in the league in passing defense, allowing nearly 300 yards per game.

Stats and stuff

— Green Bay has won three straight after a 1-2 start.

— The Packers have allowed 24 points during their winning streak, the lowest point total they have given up in a three-game stretch since 2021.

— Packers safety Xavier McKinney has three interceptions to tie for the NFL lead and fellow safety Evan Williams has two.

— Detroit center Cade Mays is expected to make his debut with the team and standout safety Brian Branch is expected to play for the first time since tearing his left Achilles tendon last December.

— Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has a league-high nine scrimmage touchdowns and is third with 747 yards from scrimmage.

— Detroit tight end Sam LaPorta lamented the team hasn't signed him to a long-term extension on the “Pardon My Take" podcast, saying he broke his back last year for the Lions who are not showing him love despite his strong play this season.

AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Green Bay, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.

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