Liverpool's three-match winning run was brought to an end by Jeremie Frimpong's own-goal in a 1-1 draw with Everton in a frenetic Merseyside derby in the Premier League on Sunday.

Frimpong turned in a cross from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s free kick into his own net from close range in the 25th minute, canceling out Dominik Szoboszlai's fifth-minute opener for Liverpool at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Alexander Isak missed a couple of glaring chances for Liverpool, which had come into the derby on the back of 10 goals in the last three games in wins over Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Liverpool stayed in fourth place after 12 games, five points and four places ahead of Everton.

There are five more games later Sunday, capped by first-place Arsenal hosting third-place Manchester City.

Also, beleaguered Manchester United can sink to the bottom of the Premier League if Crystal Palace — currently in last place — beats Hull at home.

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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