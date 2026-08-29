Liverpool rallies to 2-2 draw with Forest in Premier League as Iraola waits for first win with Reds

Liverpool twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, leaving recently hired manager Andoni Iraola still waiting for his first victory with the Reds.

Liverpool also drew 2-2 in Iraola’s first league match in charge, at Newcastle last weekend.

Summer signing Víctor Muñoz ultimately earned a point for Liverpool, smashing in a shot off the crossbar in the 82nd minute after a through-ball from Florian Wirtz.

Alexander Isak scored Liverpool’s first equalizer, while Dan Ndoye and Morgan Gibbs-White — from the penalty spot — netted for Forest.

It was the first of four Premier League matches on Saturday, with Bournemouth hosting Everton, Hull at Coventry and Tottenham at home to Newcastle.

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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