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Liverpool reaches agreement with PSG on $166M deal to sign Bradley Barcola, AP source says

A PSG forward is transferring to Liverpool; clubs have agreed to a £123 million deal

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Liverpool reaches agreement with PSG on US$166 millones deal to sign Bradley Barcola, AP source says
Liverpool reaches agreement with PSG on US$166 millones deal to sign Bradley Barcola, AP source saysOLI SCARFF - AFP

Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola is heading to Liverpool in one of the big-money signings of the summer transfer window.

The clubs have agreed to a deal worth 123 million pounds ($166 million) for Barcola, a person with knowledge of the transaction confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person confirmed the deal on the condition of anonymity because the details have not been made public.

Neither Liverpool nor PSG have made any official comment about the transfer.

The deal will see Liverpool paying 106 million pounds ($143 million) for the France international and up to an additional 17 million pounds ($23 million) in potential add-ons.

The 23-year-old Barcola, who has won back-to-back Champions League titles with PSG, is expected to undergo a medical examination. The transfer window closes Tuesday.

It will be another expensive attacking signing by Liverpool, which spent 125 million pounds ($170 million) on striker Alexander Isak and 116 million pounds ($156 million) on attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz last summer.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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