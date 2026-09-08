LOCALIZE IT: Most states prompt schools to teach about 9/11, but the details differ, AP finds

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The Associated Press found that at least 40 U.S. states now expect or suggest that public schools address 9/11 in some way, whether in classroom teaching, a moment of silence or some other observance — or more than one of the above. Here’s a look at what the AP learned by making requests to all states’ education departments, interviewing lawmakers and officials and conducting its own review of education standards in four states that didn’t answer.

The AP’s project focused on specific mentions of 9/11 (by any spelling), so the data don’t necessarily capture broader references to terrorism, conflict, national security or other terms that could lead to a discussion of the Sept. 11 attacks. And to be sure, schools and teachers also may choose on their own to discuss 9/11.

With that said, here are the numbers: Twenty-five states have laws or education standards that require or expect public schools to provide instruction specifically on the Sept. 11 attacks. Another 13 states have optional mentions of 9/11 in their education guidance. Laws in several other states require or recommend school observances, bringing the total number of states with some policy about Sept. 11 in schools to at least 40.

READ AP'S STORY

Most states prompt schools to teach about 9/11, but the details differ, AP finds

How every US state approaches 9/11 history in schools

FIND YOUR STATE: WHAT LAWS AND POLICIES SAY

ALABAMA

A 2024 revision to Alabama’s social studies standards expanded coverage of the modern era, including 9/11, the state Department of Education said. Now, fifth-graders are required to “trace the United States’ military involvement in international conflicts since 1980, including those following the Sept. 11 attacks,” while high school juniors must “evaluate the effectiveness of the United States’ response” to 9/11, including the war in Afghanistan, the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, and passage of the Patriot Act . It granted the federal government sweeping surveillance powers in the interest of pursuing possible terrorists.

ALASKA

Alaska doesn’t have a statewide requirement or specific policy mandating instruction about 9/11, but the state’s “learning objectives support addressing important dates and events in history, which may include Sept. 11, within broader instructional goals,” the state Department of Education & Early Development said. Individual school districts decide whether and how to teach about 9/11, but the agency said it’s in early stages of developing “core knowledge” documents to give more guidance on teaching specific historical events and dates.

ARIZONA

Arizona lawmakers decided in 2022 to require every public school to devote time on or around each 9/11 anniversary to “age-appropriate education” about the attacks. Three years later, they limited the requirement to seventh through 12th grades. State Sen. John Kavanagh, who sponsored the original law, says he supported the change after hearing concerns about how younger students would handle the catastrophic images and complexity of 9/11. “You don’t want to introduce it too young, but by the same token, you want everybody eventually to know about it,” said Kavanagh, a Republican. State law also requires the state Department of Education to provide a list of recommended instructional materials on the subject.

ARKANSAS

Updated in 2022, Arkansas’ standards for modern U.S. history require students to be able to explain “change and continuity in foreign policy since 2001 after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks,” including the Bush administration’s response, the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, and anti-terror efforts, such as the Patriot Act and Hamdi v. Rumsfeld, a Supreme Court case that concerned the legal rights of U.S. citizens detained as “enemy combatants.” The state Department of Education didn’t provide information to AP.

CALIFORNIA

A 2021 California law encourages all public schools to hold a moment of silence each Sept. 11. “Decisions about how and whether to address this tragic and pivotal event in our nation’s history are generally made at the local level by school districts and educators,” the state Department of Education said, but there are some recommendations in state guidance for teachers. Tenth-grade world history students might get this food for thought: “Since 9/11, the hopes for a more peaceful world that the end of the Cold War spawned have been displaced by a resurgence of international conflict... Did 9/11 change everything? Or was the world in the 1990s less stable than it might have appeared at the time?” Seniors in a class on American democracy might discuss the expansion of presidential powers and the debate over national security and civil liberties after 9/11.

COLORADO

Colorado’s social studies standards give school districts considerable flexibility, the state Department of Education said. But examples of topics for high school history include “the war on terror (e.g., 9/11, Afghanistan and Iraq wars, Middle Eastern discrimination and the evolution of U.S. counterterrorism efforts).”

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut leans heavily into local decision-making for schools, and its Department of Education said the state doesn’t have a requirement or policy about covering 9/11 in the classroom. However, its education standards suggest that high school students analyze the causes and effects of the Sept. 11 attacks and how they shaped perspectives in the U.S., from the Patriot Act and creation of post-9/11 agencies to the views of Muslims and Sikhs.

DELAWARE

Delaware doesn’t have a law or regulation that requires teaches to cover 9/11, but it’s often addressed in high school civics and U.S. history courses, according to the state Department of Education. “Many teachers include the Sept. 11 attacks when addressing contemporary U.S. history, terrorism, foreign policy and debates about the balance between security and individual rights,” the department said.

FLORIDA

A 2023 Florida law requires at least 45 minutes a year of 9/11-related instruction in some middle and high school classes. The statute lists points to cover: historical context on terrorism, the attack timeline, acts of heroism and charity, the “importance of respecting civil liberties while ensuring safety and security,” and more. It notably mentions not only those killed and wounded but also people who fell ill after being exposed to toxins when the World Trade Center’s burning twin towers collapsed. State standards go into still more detail. It’s all intended “to ensure this important event in America’s history is not only remembered but also integrated into civics and resiliency education statewide,” the state Department of Education said.

GEORGIA

Georgia’s social studies standards require instruction on 9/11 beginning in fifth grade, when students are to be able to describe the attacks and analyze their impact on American life. High school U.S. history classes analyze Sept. 11 and the war on terror under the rubric of “challenges faced by recent presidents.” The state Department of Education didn’t respond to inquiries from AP. Georgia Association of Educators President Wayne Huston, a middle school social studies teacher, said his suburban-Atlanta school also holds a moment of silence each Sept. 11.

HAWAII

Hawaii has no statewide requirement or policy mandating instruction specifically on 9/11, the state Department of Education said. But the state’s standards for high school U.S. history and government mention 9/11, the war on terror and the Patriot Act in lists of “sample content” that schools might use to illustrate the rise and impact of modern conservatism.

IDAHO

Idaho added Sept. 11-specific requirements to its social studies standards in an overhaul approved just this year, the state Department of Education told AP said. During the lengthy revision process, “there was clear feedback that certain major historical events, particularly those with lasting national and global impact, should be more explicitly identified to ensure they are consistently addressed,” the agency said. High school U.S. history students now must assess government responses to terrorism, “including those after Sept 11, 2001, and analyze the causes, progression and aftermath” of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

ILLINOIS

Illinois’ education law lists Sept. 11 among “commemorative holidays” that schools may mark with instruction, activities or events, but they aren’t required to do so. The state Board of Education noted that its “ Inclusive Calendar ” offers 9/11 teaching materials, but “local school boards and educators decide what instructional materials to use and how specific topics are addressed in the classroom.”

INDIANA

Indiana’s standards for high school U.S. history expect students to “explain the background and effects” of 9/11 “on U.S. foreign and domestic policy.”

IOWA

A hotly debated 2024 Iowa law called for focusing social studies on “United States history, western civilization and civics” and detailed many topics and events to teach, among them 9/11 and the war on terror. The state’s new social studies standards , approved this year, require U.S. history courses to cover Sept. 11, then-President George W. Bush’s address to Congress nine days later, the war on terror and the Patriot Act. The previous standards, from 2017, made no specific mention of these or other aspects of 9/11 and were more general overall.

KANSAS

Kansas does not require schools to teach about Sept. 11, the state Department of Education said. The state’s social studies standards suggest, in appendices, that high school U.S. history students learn about the period of the “diminishing Cold War to 9/11,” the war on terror and the Patriot Act.

KENTUCKY

In Kentucky, “how the events of Sept. 11 or its commemoration are included in a school’s curriculum is a local decision,” but the state’s social studies standards invite discussion of the subject, the state Department of Education said. For example, high school U.S. history standards suggest exploring U.S. involvement in “international alliances fighting against terrorism around the world after 9/11.”

LOUISIANA

Louisiana’s “Freedom Framework” social studies standards , inked in 2022 after a fraught process , address 9/11 at multiple points. A second-grade survey of monuments includes the National Sept. 11 Memorial & Museum; eighth-graders are expected to place 9/11 and the war on terror in the context of U.S.-Mideast relations. High school U.S. history students are taught about the leadup to the attacks, details of the day including Bush’s brief speech from Louisiana’s Barksdale Air Force Base, and aftermath ranging from the expansion of intelligence agencies to the sense of unity many Americans felt for a time. Education Superintendent Cade Brumley says officials wanted students to appreciate that “what we have seen as a country is that when our freedom is threatened, we protect and we defend and we coalesce around that.”

MAINE

Maine’s broad social studies standards don’t specifically require teaching about 9/11, but many schools do incorporate it into their curricula, the state Department of Education said.

MARYLAND

Sept. 11 is “embedded within required coursework” in Maryland, its Department of Education said. The state’s high school U.S. history “framework” tasks students with evaluating how government responses to the attacks “challenged the balance between safety and freedom” and with assessing the causes, course, and consequences of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

MASSACHUSETTS

Massachusetts has incorporated 9/11 in its social science “framework” since 2003, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said. The state expects high school U.S. history students to “evaluate the effectiveness of the federal government’s response to international terrorism in the 21st century,” including 9/11, the creation of DHS, post-9/11 expansions of the government’s powers under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, and the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. The state education board devoted part of an April meeting to discussing materials available for teaching about 9/11 on the upcoming 25th anniversary.

MICHIGAN

Michigan’s social studies standards expect high school U.S history students to “analyze how the attacks on 9/11 and the response to terrorism have altered American domestic and international policies.” Suggested discussion points include not only DHS, the Patriot Act and the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, but also NATO and the U.S. role in the United Nations.

MINNESOTA

Minnesota’s social studies standards generally focus on big themes, eras and context, and they don’t specifically mention 9/11, the state Department of Education said.

MISSISSIPPI

Mississippi’s social studies standards expect high school U.S. history students to be able to describe reactions to 9/11, including the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, the Patriot Act and the creation of DHS and the Transportation Security Administration. Standards for a required world history course also mention 9/11.

MISSOURI

Missouri’s high school U.S. history standards call for unpacking post-9/11 foreign policy, security challenges and the “balance of individual liberties and national security,” and the war on terror.

MONTANA

Montana doesn’t require schools to teach about 9/11, the state Office of Public Instruction said. But some lawmakers have been mulling potential ways to change that. “We have 25-year-old young men and women right now that have no memory of this — we do need to have education along these lines,” says state Rep. Randyn Gregg, a Republican. “This changed America.”

NEBRASKA

Nebraska’s social studies standards mention 9/11 and its observance as Patriot Day among examples that educators might use to teach third-graders about national commemorations, fourth-graders about key events in U.S. history, and eighth-graders about “the significance of patriotic symbols.”

NEVADA

Nevada doesn’t specifically require instruction about 9/11, the state Department of Education said. The agency noted that Sept. 11 can fit within the state’s broad, thematic standards for high school history classes.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

New Hampshire doesn’t require teaching about 9/11, the state Department of Education said. The state’s social studies framework does mention the attacks as an optional example to teach elementary school students how major national events affect everyday life; similarly, the war on terror is a potential example for illuminating how events affect international relations.

NEW JERSEY

New Jersey’s social studies standards require high school history classes to discuss the post-9/11 debate over national security and civil liberties, and to evaluate the U.S. decisions to wage the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. Teachers in lower grades are encouraged to address Sept. 11 “in a manner that is age-appropriate and sensitive to the individual and community experiences of 9/11 in their districts,” the state Department of Education said. Some state lawmakers proposed this year to expand the 9/11 instruction requirement and to require all public schools to hold 9/11 commemorations annually.

NEW MEXICO

New Mexico’s social studies standards require high school U.S. history students to evaluate how 9/11 and other major modern world events affected diverse groups of people, the state Public Education Department said. A supplemental, optional guidance document breaks down the 9/11 discussion into “sample concepts/content” including the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, the Patriot Act, the Abu Ghraib prisoner-abuse scandal and the U.S. detention of suspected enemy combatants at the Guantanamo Bay naval base in Cuba. State standards for high school world history classes also suggest discussing 9/11 and the war on terror.

NEW YORK

New York, where ground zero sits at the World Trade Center, wants to ensure that “future generations understand the profound impact the events of Sept. 11, 2001, had on our nation and state,” the Department of Education said. Under the state’s social studies “framework ,” eighth-graders are expected to learn about the attacks’ effects on national security, the Patriot Act, the creation of DHS and the war on terror. Tenth-graders examine Sept. 11 through the lens of “threats to global security.” Juniors drill down on the U.S. public’s and government’s reaction to the attacks, including “controversial foreign and domestic policies,” from the Iraq war’s basis in erroneous allegations about weapons of mass destruction to the constitutional and civil liberties concerns surrounding Patriot Act-empowered surveillance. A 2019 New York law provides for a moment of silence in schools each Sept. 11, and a few state legislators proposed measures about 9/11 curriculum this year.

NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina’s social studies standards don’t specifically require teaching about 9/11, but supplemental guidance mentions it as possible material for various lessons in second, fifth and eighth grades and high school, the state Department of Public Instruction said. The high school guidance lists Sept. 11 as a potential example of multiple themes — from episodes of xenophobia and intolerance to power shifts among levels of government — and offers a sample class exercise about the Patriot Act.

NORTH DAKOTA

North Dakota doesn’t require teaching about 9/11, the state Department of Public Instruction said, but its social studies standards mention the attacks as an event that U.S. history classes may use to “connect the changing political and social climate to United States’ involvement as a global superpower.” The Afghanistan and Iraq wars, the debate between national security and individual liberties and the “social and cultural impacts of domestic terrorist attacks” also are mentioned.

OHIO

Ohio doesn’t require education about 9/11, as schools and districts control their curricula, the state Department of Education & Workforce said. It said schools don’t have to follow the state social studies standards , but they do offer material for high school U.S. history classes about how the nation faced “new political, national security and economic challenges” and foreign policy issues after the Sept. 11 attacks.

OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma’s social studies standards call for teaching high school U.S. history students about 9/11, “including examples of heroism and efforts to combat terrorism,” mentioning the Patriot Act and the creation of DHS. As the state where an anti-government extremist bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building and killed 168 people in 1995, the state is forthright with students about these difficult pieces of history, state Department of Education social studies project manager Brenda Beymer-Chapman said.

OREGON

Oregon has no requirement or policy concerning teaching about 9/11, the state Department of Education said, but its social science standards “emphasize analyzing significant historical turning points, evaluating causes and consequences and examining how governments respond to crises—making 9/11 a natural fit within high school civics and history.”

PENNSYLVANIA

Pennsylvania, where one of four hijacked jets crashed on 9/11 after passengers and crew members tried to regain control of the plane, “has made it a priority to ensure that our students understand the historical significance of Sept. 11, 2001,” the state Department of Education said. A 2024 Pennsylvania law requires schools to hold a moment of silence for each anniversary. The statute also required the Education Department to identify a model curriculum on 9/11 for optional use. The resulting “ toolkit ” urges schools to “use the anniversary of 9/11 as a ‘teachable moment’” and offers an array of videos, lesson plans and more.

RHODE ISLAND

A 2025 Rhode Island law allows public schools to hold a moment of silence on 9/11. They weren’t prohibited before, but sponsor Rep. Earl Read III, a Democrat, said he reasoned: “If we can bring it to the forefront that we can be doing this, it will give people more appetite.” The state’s social studies standards expect high schoolers to debate how 9/11 affected U.S. society and foreign policy, starting by studying U.S. policy in the Mideast before the attacks and then examining both government responses and individual reactions ranging from increased expressions of patriotism to attacks on mosques. The state Department of Education didn’t respond to inquiries from AP.

SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina’s social studies standards call for fifth-graders to compare and contrast U.S. global leadership before and after 9/11 and encourage high school U.S. history students to examine “the relationship between the Cold War and post-9/11 eras on the shaping of the American identity.” Education Superintendent Ellen Weaver visits a school each year to lead a Patriot Day commemoration and is planning a special observance for the 25th anniversary. Her department said it’s also offering schools new guidance on “teaching the historical significance of Sept. 11 in an age-appropriate and meaningful way, while also reinforcing broader lessons about courage, service, resilience and unity.”

SOUTH DAKOTA

South Dakota added specifics about 9/11 as part of a broad — and contentious — overhaul of its social studies standards in 2023. “The ripples from Sept. 11 are a key component to understanding the history of America over the last 2.5 decades,” the state Department of Education explains. The standards now require teaching eighth-graders and high school U.S. history students about the events of 9/11, the subsequent expansion of intelligence agencies and tactics, and the Afghanistan war.

TENNESSEE

Tennessee’s social studies standards call for high schoolers to discuss the impact of 9/11, including Bush’s response, the Afghanistan and Iraq wars and continued efforts to combat terrorism. There’s similar language in revised standards that are set to take effect in 2027-28.

TEXAS

A 2013 Texas law requires schools to hold a minute of silence every Sept. 11 that they’re in session. The state’s social studies standards are undergoing a contested update , but at least to this point, they have covered 9/11 at multiple points in high school. U.S. history students have been expected to examine the attacks and their aftermath as a “turning point,” an international affairs topic and an illustration of “constitutional issues raised by federal government policy changes during times of significant events.” High school world history students have studied 9/11 under the rubric of “the development and use of radical Islamic terrorism.” The Texas Education Agency didn’t respond to inquiries from AP.

UTAH

A 2026 Utah legislative resolution encourages both public and private schools to commemorate this year’s 25th anniversary. Under the state’s social studies standards, 9/11 is mentioned as a possible choice for a fifth-grade exercise about the most significant event in U.S. history since 1899. In upper grades, a required high school U.S. history course addresses the war on terror, though it doesn’t mention Sept. 11 specifically. The state Board of Education said it’s also offering new primary school lesson plans with 9/11-related material at almost every grade level.

VERMONT

Vermont doesn’t have a requirement or policy about 9/11 instruction, the state Agency of Education said.

VIRGINIA

In Virginia, where one of the hijacked planes crashed into the Pentagon, social studies standards require addressing 9/11 in middle and upper grades. Middle-schoolers tackle how the attacks “significantly impacted domestic policies, American society and global perspectives on the war on terror,” with special attention to the heroism displayed by passengers on the plane that went down in Pennsylvania. High school juniors analyze 9/11 and other “key events and conditions that have given rise to terrorism as an attack on democracy and the United States’ role in defending democracy.”

WASHINGTON

Washington State doesn’t require education about Sept. 11, the state Board of Education said.

WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia’s social studies standards require instruction about 9/11 and its aftermath in sixth grade, eighth grade and high school, with particulars spelled out at each level. Various high school courses, for instance, entail evaluating the causes of 9/11, studying such preceding events as the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and even the 1979-80 Iran hostage crisis, critiquing the effectiveness of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, and debating “the necessity of infringements on American civil rights” under the Patriot Act.

WISCONSIN

A 2022 Wisconsin law added Sept. 11 to a list of “ observance days ” that have to be “appropriately observed” in public schools. They decide how to commemorate the occasion.

WYOMING

Wyoming doesn’t require education about Sept. 11, the state Board of Education said.

CONSIDER THESE REPORTING THREADS

While state laws and education standards may set some expectations for what is to be taught in public schools, it's often up to school districts and teachers how to teach the material. Consider asking your local school systems:

— How do they address 9/11, in their curriculum or otherwise (such as a moment of silence)?

— Have those practices changed in recent years?

— Do they find students want to know more about the attacks? Do families have views about what should be taught?

— Is anything different planned for the 25th anniversary?

Associated Press writer David A. Lieb in Jefferson City, Missouri, contributed to this report.

Localize It is a resource produced regularly by The Associated Press for its customers’ use. Questions can be directed to the Local News Success team at localizeit@ap.org. View guides published in the last 30 days here .