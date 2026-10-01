LOCALIZE IT: States are acting to provide fuel price relief amid midterm elections

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:

High gasoline and diesel prices have prompted elected officials in many states to take actions providing relief to motorists.

Some governors and lawmakers have suspended motor fuel taxes. Others have reduced gas taxes. And still more have waived restrictions on tax-exempt diesel fuel typically used by farmers, foresters and others for off-road equipment.

The actions come as potential voters in the midterm elections have voiced widespread concern about high fuel prices and the general cost of living.

Average prices for regular gasoline have topped $4 a gallon while average diesel fuel prices have risen over $6 a gallon — both up substantially since the war with Iran began.

READ AP’S COVERAGE

High gas prices are spurring states to waive taxes and regulations amid midterm election

Most Americans blame Trump for high prices as his economic approval hits new low, AP-NORC poll shows

FIND YOUR STATE: FUEL TAX RELIEF

A growing number of governors and lawmakers have taken steps to provide fuel tax relief for at least some motorists. Here's a look at some of those states, with links to the legislation, executive orders or press releases, as available.

ALABAMA: Gov. Kay Ivey issued an executive order in September relaxing restrictions on tax-exempt diesel fuel for 120 days.

ARKANSAS: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order in September relaxing restrictions on tax-exempt diesel fuel for 30 days.

CALIFORNIA: Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order in September allowing a sooner switch to cheaper, winter-blends of fuel.

GEORGIA: Gov. Brian Kemp resumed a 30-day fuel tax suspension in September, marking the second installment of the tax holiday that was first offered in the spring.

ILLINOIS: The state budget delayed a 1.3 cent gas tax increase from July 1 to Jan. 1.

INDIANA: Gov. Mike Braun has issued multiple extensions of a fuel tax holiday , which currently runs through Nov. 4. He also issued an executive order relaxing restrictions on tax-exempt diesel fuel.

KENTUCKY: Gov. Andy Beshear in May temporarily reduced the gas tax by 10 cents. That has expired, but a freeze continues on a 0.6 cent increase that had been scheduled for July 1.

LOUISIANA: Gov. Jeff Landry issued an executive order in September relaxing restrictions on tax-exempt diesel fuel for 30 days.

MISSOURI: Gov. Mike Kehoe issued an executive order in September relaxing restrictions on tax-exempt diesel fuel for 30 days.

NEBRASKA: Gov. Jim Pillen issued an executive order in September allowing people to seek refunds of state diesel taxes for transporting crops and livestock and relaxing restrictions on tax-exempt diesel fuel for 90 days.

NORTH CAROLINA: Gov. Josh Stein in September ordered relaxed enforcement of restrictions on tax-exempt diesel fuel through the end of the year.

NORTH DAKOTA: Gov. Kelly Armstrong issued an executive order in September relaxing restrictions on tax-exempt diesel fuel for two months.

OHIO: Legislation signed in October by Gov. Mike DeWine suspends state fuel taxes for 90 days.

OKLAHOMA: Gov. Kevin Stitt in September ordered relaxed enforcement of restrictions on tax-exempt diesel fuel for 120 days.

TEXAS: Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in September relaxing restrictions on tax-exempt diesel fuel for 30 days.

UTAH: Legislation signed by Gov. Spencer Cox reduced the gas tax by 6 cents a gallon from July 1 through the remainder of the year.

CONSIDER THESE REPORTING THREADS

— Talk with motorists filling up at gas stations. If your state has suspended or reduced its gas tax, do people notice any difference in the price? How much do they think it matters in their overall household expenses? If your state has not suspended fuel taxes, do motorists desire such relief or not?

— If your state has suspended or reduced its fuel taxes, check with officials in the state budget office, taxation division or transportation department to see how much money the state expects to forgo because of the tax break. Is the state making up for the lost tax revenue by transferring funds from other areas to pay for road and bridge projects typically funded by fuel taxes?

— If your state has relaxed regulations on tax-exempt diesel fuel, often known as dyed diesel, talk with farmers about whether it will have a meaningful impact on their bottom line. You could also talk to officials in the state agriculture department to get a better understanding of how the tax exemption works. And you could talk with state trade organizations such as the corn growers association, livestock associations or the state chapter of the Farm Bureau.

— If your state has not yet taken action on fuel tax relief, talk with policymakers such as state lawmakers or the governor's office. What are the pros and cons that they are weighing?

EMBED THIS INTERACTIVE

Officials in numerous states have taken actions to waive taxes and regulations on gasoline and diesel fuels. The following digital embed is a U.S. map that contains information on state fuel tax actions. To see details for a highlighted state, hover over the image of that state. This graphic is current as of Oct. 1, 2026, and will be updated when new information becomes available. Source: Associated Press reporting.

Preview the graphic here .

To embed, insert this code into your CMS:

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READ ADDTIONAL AP COVERAGE

Rising gas prices frustrate voters. Trump says it’s an ‘inexpensive price to pay’ for the Iran war

Skyrocketing diesel prices rattle Republicans as midterms approach

Diesel prices are hitting record highs at a bad time for many US farmers

US diesel prices soar past $6 a gallon, deepening strain for hauling everyday goods

Trump says oil prices that spiked because of Iran war likely won’t come down until after midterms

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