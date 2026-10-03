Lopez accounts for five TDs as Wake Forest beats Stanford 57-3

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Gio Lopez ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more as Wake Forest beat Stanford 57-3 in record-setting fashion on Saturday.

Lopez ran for 88 yards and threw for 265 yards in three quarters as the Demon Deacons (4-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) followed an upset victory at then-No. 16 Louisville from a week earlier. It marked their largest margin of victory in an ACC game.

Lopez’s three rushing scores matched his 2025 season total, when he played 11 games for North Carolina.

The Cardinal (2-3, 1-3) were held to 197 yards of total offense. The result extended Stanford’s school-record road losing streak to 13 games.

Deuce Lawrence bounced off several defenders on a 12-yard touchdown run on Wake Forest’s first possession. Lopez ran for touchdowns of 5 and 12 yards in the first half. He added a 4-yard strike to Jack Foley with eight seconds to play in the half for a 29-3 edge.

Stanford scored on Emmet Kenney’s 43-yard field goal to narrow the gap to 15-3 in the second quarter.

The takeaway

Stanford: The Cardinal have scored in single digits in all three of their losses, but the inability to sustain offense wasn’t their only problem. Without leading tackler Matt Rose, a linebacker who wasn’t in uniform due to an undisclosed injury, they allowed two touchdowns in each quarter.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons could be primed to move closer to the Top 25. They produced more than 500 yards of total offense, with 12 players catching at least one pass.

Up next

Stanford: Saturday at No. 3 Notre Dame

Wake Forest: Saturday at N.C. State

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.