Lopez, Wake Forest get off to a fast offensive start in 38-16 win against Akron to open the season

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Gio Lopez threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns in his Wake Forest debut, helping the Demon Deacons beat Akron 38-16 in Thursday night's opener.

Lopez had completed 17 of 25 passes for 313 yards and all three of his scores by halftime, including hitting Louisville transfer Antonio Meeks deep over the middle for a 72-yard TD. He followed with a quick throw to returnee Carlos Hernandez, who shrugged off a tackle then broke loose up the left sideline for a 78-yard score and a 28-0 second-quarter lead.

Lopez struggled last year at North Carolina in NFL coaching great Bill Belichick's messy first college season, but reunited with offensive coordinator Rob Ezell after thriving under him at South Alabama in 2024.

Lopez had a 34-yard pass to Hernandez on the opening drive before capping it with a 27-yard touchdown up the seam to Kam Shanks.

Hernandez had five grabs for 165 yards before being knocked from the game before halftime on a jarring hit to the midsection. Ty Clark III ran for 105 yards on just seven carries in a 559-total yard day for the Demon Deacons (1-0).

Redshirt freshman Cibastian Broughton started in his college debut for the Zips (0-1), throwing for 111 yards and running for 82 more. Akron got on the board with Matthew Schramm's 28-yard field goal shortly before halftime, while backup QB Brayden Roggow had two short TD throws late.

The takeaway

Akron: The Zips are picked to finish 10th in the 13-team Mid-American Conference as they enter Joe Moorhead's fifth season, and they have yet to post a winning record in his tenure. Akron managed 305 total yards, many coming with the outcome long decided.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons are picked to finish 13th in the 17-team Atlantic Coast Conference after a surprising nine-win debut season under Jake Dickert. Lopez was the biggest name of roughly 50 new players added for Dickert's second year, so his quick start offers cause for optimism.

Up next

Akron: The Zips host Robert Morris on Sept. 12.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons visit the Big Ten's Purdue on Sept. 12.

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