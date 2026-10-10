Lopez's big day lifts Wake Forest past N.C. State 38-14

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gio Lopez threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in Wake Forest’s 38-14 win over N.C. State on Saturday.

Lopez was 26-for-33 with 303 yards in the air as the Demon Deacons (5-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third game in a row, undeterred by a rainy second half.

Jack Foley racked up 156 receiving yards on eight catches and Carlos Hernandez had 117 receiving yards on 12 receptions. They each made a touchdown reception.

CJ Bailey was 28-for-40 for 241, with a costly first-quarter fumble. He recovered from that by completing his first 16 passes until an attempt was deflected late in the second quarter for the Wolfpack (3-3, 1-2), who led 14-10 at halftime.

Lopez threw 6 yards to Hernandez and 10 yards to Foley for third-quarter scores. He plowed in from 1 yard out later in the quarter as the margin grew to 31-14.

Wake Forest’s Braylon Johnson returned Bailey’s fumble on the opening possession to the 2-yard line. Two plays later, Lopez connected with Matthew Lusardi on a 1-yard TD toss.

Wake Forest reached the N.C. State 1 in the final seconds of the first half but, after a penalty, settled for Connor Calvert’s 23-yard field goal on the last snap of the half to finish a 16-play, 89-yard drive.

The takeaway

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have won two road games and a home romp past Stanford since losing to nationally ranked Miami. Their best defensive performances have come in the past two games.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack’s two-game winning streak ended, and there wasn’t much to build on after allowing the game’s final 31 points. The offense generated only 15 yards on the ground.

Up next

Wake Forest: At California next Saturday.

N.C. State: At Stanford on Oct. 23.

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