Saltar al contenido principal

Loyola Marymount takes down Chicago State 86-49

Loyola Marymount defeated Chicago State in a college basketball game; the winning team secured a decisive 86-49 victory

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Loyola Marymount takes down Chicago State 86-49
Loyola Marymount takes down Chicago State 86-49

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jevon Porter scored 19 points as Loyola Marymount beat Chicago State 86-49 on Sunday.

Porter added 11 rebounds for the Lions (2-3). Zion Sensley scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Andy Sigiscar went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Mike Price led the way for the Cougars (2-4) with 15 points and two steals. Chicago State also got 12 points from Armari Carraway.

Loyola Marymount took the lead for good with 18:40 left in the first half. The score was 47-22 at halftime, with Porter racking up 14 points. Sigiscar led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

Up next

Up next for Loyola Marymount is a matchup Saturday with Cal Baptist. Chicago State visits UIC on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

LA NACION
News Services
  1. Todo sigue igual: de la revelación íntima de Araceli González al reclamo inesperado de Toto Kirzner
    1

    Todo sigue igual: de la revelación íntima de Araceli González al reclamo inesperado de Toto Kirzner

  2. Luz amarilla del semáforo: cuándo hay que frenar y qué dice la ley de tránsito
    2

    Luz amarilla del semáforo: cuándo hay que frenar y qué dice la ley de tránsito

  3. Beligoy compró un lujoso departamento de 380 m2, siete días antes del Mundial de Fútbol
    3

    Federico Beligoy compró un lujoso departamento de 380 m2, siete días antes del Mundial de Fútbol

  4. La fecha de cobro de la jubilación de noviembre para DNI terminado en 4
    4

    Calendario Anses: cuándo cobro la jubilación de noviembre si mi DNI termina en 4