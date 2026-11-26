LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zion Sensley scored 19 points as Loyola Marymount beat Eastern Washington 81-72 on Wednesday.

Sensley added seven rebounds for the Lions (5-3). Jevon Porter scored 18 points, going 8 of 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Mazi Mosley had 18 points and shot 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Emmett Marquardt led the Eagles (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and seven rebounds. Eastern Washington also got 11 points from Isak Homelius. Cole Scherer finished with 10 points.

Mosley scored seven points in the first half and Loyola Marymount went into halftime trailing 34-30. Porter’s 16-point second half helped Loyola Marymount close out the nine-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.