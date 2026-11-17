BATON ROUGE, La (AP) — LSU senior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, who was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee a traffic stop Saturday night, was not in the lineup or on the team’s bench for the No. 9 Tigers' home game against Troy on Monday night.

Florida transfer Laila Reynolds, who came off the bench for the first four games of this season, started in Fulwiley’s place.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey did not address Fulwiley's status on Sunday or before the game on Monday, and it remained unclear to those outside the locker room whether she would be with the team until the Tigers came out for pre-game warm-ups.

The university stated on Sunday that it was aware of the arrest but would not comment further on a pending legal matter.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday he was still awaiting reports on the matter from the law enforcement departments involved.

The traffic stop occurred around the time the Texas vs. LSU football game was ending on Saturday night.

The Louisiana State Police, who assist with traffic flow around 102,000-seat Tiger Stadium on football game days, have said they intend to collect and make available all available video footage from body and dashboard cameras. Police also indicated they would seek security camera footage from buildings in the area where the stop occurred and where Fulwiley was ultimately taken into custody.

Authorities allege that an officer tried to stop the 21-year-old Fulwiley after observing her weaving through traffic, and that she drove away from the scene, the right front side of her vehicle striking a police vehicle.

She allegedly sought to cut through a store parking lot before her vehicle was blocked by responding police.

Fulwiley was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges including aggravated battery, flight from an officer, aggravated assault and resisting an officer.

Fulwiley is averaging 17.8 points per game this season and scored a season-high 23 points during LSU’s 101-37 victory over Denver on Friday.

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