Lucky Charms and Trix go au naturel as General Mills ditches artificial colors

General Mills said Wednesday it has removed artificial colors from all its U.S. cereals, including Lucky Charms and Trix.

The Minneapolis company has shifted to fruit- and vegetable-based dyes as well as colors derived from spices like turmeric and paprika to give its cereals their customary bright colors.

“This achievement reflects how we are evolving with consumer needs while continuing to offer food that tastes great, delivers quality and provides value,” said Bethany Quam, General Mills’ president of cereal, in a statement.

General Mills said 90% of its U.S. retail products are now free of artificial dyes. Products that still contain artificial colors, like some Betty Crocker cake mixes and Fruit Roll-Ups, will transition to natural dyes by the end of 2027, the company said.

General Mills is the second big cereal maker to announce a transition to natural dyes. WK Kellogg , which makes Froot Loops and Apple Jacks, said earlier this month that it will remove artificial colors from all its U.S. cereals by the end of this year.

Health advocates have long called for the removal of artificial dyes from foods, citing studies indicating they can cause neurobehavioral problems, including hyperactivity and attention issues, in some children, though the findings have been mixed.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says approved dyes are safe and that “most children have no adverse effects” from them. But the agency says some children may be sensitive to artificial dyes. Last year, the FDA banned one petroleum-based dye , Red 3, because some studies suggested it caused cancer in lab rats.

General Mills removed artificial dyes from Trix in 2015 but brought them back two years later, saying U.S. customers missed the bright colors.

But pressure from consumers and politicians has grown since then. President Donald Trump’s health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , has urged food companies to phase out petroleum-based artificial dyes. Last summer, General Mills signed an agreement with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton saying it would remove synthetic dyes from all its products by the end of 2027.

Retailers are also forcing companies to act. Earlier this year, Target said it would stop selling cereals that contain artificial colors by the end of May. Walmart has also said it will remove artificial colors from its store brands by January 2027.