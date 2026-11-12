Luge's governing body to allow some Russian athletes to compete in World Cup, under conditions

Luge's governing body has extended sanctions against Russian sliders wishing to compete in World Cup and other events this season, a continuation of the policies put into place in response to that country's invasion of Ukraine more than four years ago.

Some Russian sliders — if they meet certain conditions — will be allowed to compete in singles events, but not in team events like the relay and only if they have been proven to have never participated or publicly supported the war. Those sliders who get through the vetting process will be allowed to compete only as individual neutral athletes. They won't slide under the Russian flag and won't hear that country's anthem at any award ceremonies.

The rules, adopted Thursday at a special congress of the International Luge Federation in Berchtesgaden, Germany, are virtually identical to the ones the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation will use with regard to Russian athletes in those sports this season.

The neutrality issue is paramount in the process of determining which Russian athletes will be allowed to compete, just as it was last winter as the fields for the Milan Cortina Olympics were being set. Certain sports federations have let Russian athletes compete, but only after they are cleared by an independent review process to ensure that they are not affiliated with Russia’s military or other forces and have not spoken out in support of the war.

Russia had two athletes — one man and one woman — compete as neutral sliders in the Olympic singles luge races last winter at Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy. Neither finished higher than 13th.

The first World Cup bobsled and skeleton races of the season are Nov. 27 at Altenberg, Germany. Luge's World Cup schedule starts Nov. 28 in Winterberg, Germany.

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