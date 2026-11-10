Luka Doncic powers the Lakers past the Hawks, stretching the win streak to 6

ATLANTA (AP) — Luka Doncic had 32 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to six games with a 124-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Walker Kessler had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Collin Sexton had 18 points and six assists off the bench.

The Lakers were without guard Austin Reeves, who missed the game due to illness one day after scoring 43 points at Detroit.

Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 23 points and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. The Lakers as a team shot 43% from beyond the arc (15 of 35).

CJ McCollum led the Hawks with 21 points off the bench. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 20 points and Oneka Okongwu had 16 for Atlanta, which saw its winning streak end at four games.

Dyson Daniels was the primary defender on Doncic, and he also had 10 points, eight assists, four steals and a rare 3-pointer.

The Hawks pulled cut the Lakers lead 115-111 on a Daniels bucket with 3:30 to play, but a 6-0 burst by the Los Angeles put the game out of reach. Doncic had a driving layup and an assist during the run.

The Lakers built a 20-point lead in the second quarter as they sliced through the Hawks defense repeatedly. Doncic set up teammates with eight first-half assists and Kessler had three easy alley-oop dunks off Sexton drives to the basket. The Hawks recovered late in the half with some improved shooting and cut the deficit to nine at the break.

Lakers rookie Cameron Carr had a two-handed dunk in transition in the first quarter for his first career points.

Up next

Lakers: At Dallas on Sunday night.

Hawks: At Chicago on Friday night.

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