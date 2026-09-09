Mac Allister scores long-range Champions League goal after revealing contract disappointment

A day after revealing his disappointment over the lack of a new contract offer by Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister delivered the perfect response with the winning goal in a 2-1 victory against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Mac Allister unleashed a ferocious strike from outside of the box as Liverpool came back from a goal down at Anfield.

The Argentina international, who joined Liverpool in 2023, raced away to celebrate in front of the home fans. It was in stark contrast to his sombre tone ahead of the game when discussing the uncertainty over his position at the club.

“I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract," he said during a pre-match news conference on Tuesday.

Mac Allister's contract runs until 2028, so there is no urgency for Liverpool to renew yet. But his goal five minutes after after halftime was a reminder of his qualities, firing powerfully into the corner and beyond the reach of Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Atletico had taken the lead through Marcos Llorente after 17 minutes, with the midfielder extending his remarkable goal-scoring run at Anfield.

It was his fifth goal in his last three visits to Merseyside, having famously scored twice as Atletico eliminated then-defending champion Liverpool from the tournament just before the Covid 19 lockdown in 2020.

Dominik Szoboszlai leveled in the 40th before Mac Allister's winner.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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