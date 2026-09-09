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Machado and Campusano rally Padres past skidding Nationals 5-4 to keep pace in NL wild-card chase

The home team rallied to defeat the visiting side five to four; the win keeps the hosts in the playoff wild card hunt

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Machado and Campusano rally Padres past skidding Nationals 5-4 to keep pace in NL wild-card chase
Machado and Campusano rally Padres past skidding Nationals 5-4 to keep pace in NL wild-card chase

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado tied the score with a two-run single in the eighth inning, Luis Campusano drove in the go-ahead run and the San Diego Padres rallied past the slumping Washington Nationals 5-4 on Tuesday night.

San Diego, which trailed 3-0 in the seventh and 4-1 in the eighth, remained a half-game behind Arizona for the final National League wild card. The Diamondbacks won 5-3 at Kansas City in 11 innings.

Washington (67-80) lost its sixth in a row and dropped into last place in the NL East, a game behind the New York Mets.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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