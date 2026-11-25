SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Owen Mackay had 27 points in Utah Tech’s 124-54 win over Bethesda (Calif.) on Wednesday.

Mackay also contributed five rebounds for the Trailblazers (2-5). Christian Gibson scored 14 points, shooting 6 for 18, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc. Boston Harker shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jaden Peters led the way for the Flames with 12 points. Bethesda also got 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Kenji Cooper. Treveon Lee finished with nine points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.