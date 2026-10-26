Macron promises measures in response to French students' demands after weeks of unrest

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said the government would announce “concrete measures" on Monday to address school students’ demands for more resources and better learning conditions , after weeks of class boycotts, blockades and demonstrations that have grown into nationwide unrest .

“I have asked the government to address the legitimate demands at the root of this protest movement,” Macron said during a visit to the southern port city of Marseille, where protesters briefly stormed City Hall during rioting and looting on Oct. 17 .

“The prime minister and government ministers will announce several major, concrete measures this afternoon,” Macron said.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu and other government officials were scheduled to meet with high school and university students later Monday.

Macron and his centrist government have faced criticism for failing to address students’ grievances since high school blockades began in mid-September. The protests have led to mass arrests and scrutiny of police riot-control weapons blamed for life-changing injuries suffered by some teenagers.

The Oct. 17 demonstrations against rising living costs and poor school conditions descended into violence , with groups setting fires, storming public buildings, looting shops and clashing with police in France’s worst unrest in years.

Another round of nationwide demonstrations on Saturday saw less violence . Authorities estimated turnout at more than 400,000, while organizers put it at nearly 800,000.

The government is expected to announce changes to Parcoursup, France’s national online university admissions platform, French media reported. The platform has been a focus of the protests, with students criticizing unclear selection criteria, unequal opportunities and barriers to pursuing their preferred courses of study.

Students are also demanding more teachers to cover staff absences, school renovations, changes to teaching hours and smaller classes. On Oct. 8, the government said it would deploy 3,000 additional substitute teachers to struggling high schools.

The demands for better-resourced schools, particularly in poorer communities, come as France grapples with record poverty and record public debt .