Madison Keys and Flavio Cobolli in early action at the US Open, with rain delaying everything else

NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Keys and Flavio Cobolli were in action early Tuesday at the U.S. Open , where rain threatened to hamper the schedule for a couple days.

Showers that began Monday night and would possibly be on and off through the middle of the week delayed play on all the outer courts, allowing for action only in Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium, which have retractable roofs.

Keys, the No. 22 seed, was facing Alina Korneeva in the leadoff match in Ashe. Cobolli, the men's No. 5 seed, quickly dropped the first set against Francisco Comesana on Armstrong.

Among those who were supposed to be playing already but had to wait were No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina, No. 12 Belinda Bencic and No. 32 Maria Sakkari.

Rybakina has multiple routes to the No. 1 ranking at the U.S. Open. She was facing American Thea Frodin, a 17-year-old from California who was the body double for actor Demi Singleton, who played Serena Williams, in the 2021 film “King Richard.”

Coco Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, No. 17 Alex Eala, and men's No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev were scheduled at night on the third and last day of the first round.

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