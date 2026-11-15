Mahomes throws 5 TD passes and rookie Johnson runs for 101 yards as Chiefs overwhelm Falcons 35-13

ATLANTA (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes, including one to newly acquired Josh Downs and two to rookie Emmett Johnson, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the struggling Atlanta Falcons 35-13 on Sunday to move into a first-place tie in the AFC West.

The Chiefs (7-2) leaned on Johnson at running back after ruling out Kenneth Walker on Saturday because of a groin injury. Johnson had 22 carries for 101 yards and six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns in his first start.

The Chiefs moved into a first-place tie with Denver, which had its bye week.

Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 348 yards to keep the depleted offense moving. Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong each had his first career touchdown catch.

Walker was not the only missing player on the Chiefs' offense. Tight end Travis Kelce aggravated a right ankle injury on a 23-yard catch on the Chiefs' opening touchdown drive. Kelce missed most of the first half and finished with two catches for 30 yards. Tight end Jared Wiley was ruled out with an ankle injury in the opening quarter and right guard Trey Smith (concussion) also left in the first half.

The Falcons (3-7) have lost three straight and five of six. Atlanta was held without a first down on its first four possessions.

Kansas City led 28-3 before Bijan Robinson's 3-yard scoring run midway through the fourth quarter.

Robinson, the NFL rushing leader, ran for 71 yards on 16 carries. Michael Penix Jr. completed 23 of 43 passes for 286 yards and one interception. Cornerback Nohl Williams picked off a pass from Penix intended for Chris Blair in the end zone with 2:39 remaining.

Downs was acquired from Indianapolis on Tuesday and made an immediate impact. He had an 18-yard touchdown catch on a perfect pass from Mahomes late in the first half and finished with four receptions for 53 yards while also returning punts.

The Chiefs stopped the Falcons on fourth down at midfield in the third quarter. Mahomes' 39-yard touchdown pass to rookie Allen pushed the lead to 21-3.

Walker entered the weekend as the league's No. 2 rusher, behind only Atlanta's Robinson.

Johnson and Nate Carter, who was promoted from the practice squad, were the Chiefs' only active running backs.

The Falcons had three new starters after trading safety Jessie Bates III and center Ryan Neuzil before the deadline. Corey Levin moved up as the starting center. DeMarcco Hellams started at safety.

Jake Moody, who was signed off Baltimore's practice squad on Wednesday when Nick Folk was cut, made a 28-yard field goal in the second quarter for Atlanta's only first-half points. Moody added a 38-yarder in the final quarter after a successful onside kick was recovered by Blair.

Injuries

Chiefs: Kelce returned in the second quarter after being carted off the field. Running back Jaydn Ott (hamstring) was inactive, adding another blow to the depth at the position with Walker out.

Falcons: Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) was inactive. Josh Woods was the fill-in starter.

Up next

Chiefs: Host Arizona next Sunday.

Falcons: Following a bye week, visit Minnesota on Nov. 29.

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